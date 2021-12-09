Best CBD Oil for Pain 2022

When you first wanted to use CBD oil, the chances are you were not sure if it is a good idea or not. However, the time has proven that CBD is a good option to consider whenever you want to use it for pain and inflammation treatment. That is not all as CBD can be good for other conditions too.
The best CBD oil is as good as the brand making it. Since the CBD industry is full of brands making CBD oils, it is vital that you buy from a reputable brand. Using CBD oil reviews such as this one can help you understand more about the brand before making up your mind. We will look at the top brands so that you can make an informed decision in the end.
CBDistillery - Editor’s Choice
Purekana - Best for Free Shipping
Nuleaf Naturals - Best for Full-Spectrum CBD Oil
Kanibi - Best for Non-GMO CBD Oil
PlusCBD - Best for Flavor Options
1. CBDistillery
Pros
Uses organic hemp plants
The products are third-party lab-tested
The CBD oil is non-GMO
Cons
Limited CBD oil flavors
Being Hemp Authority certified definitely makes it a good choice for those seeking CBD oils. Here, you are definitely assured of organic CBD oil, considering that there is enough information indicating the brand uses high-quality and organic hemp plants. Since there is the use of natural farming practices, you are also sure that the CBD products are free from other contaminants.
The brand still invests in third-party lab testing too. Having independent lab testing ensures that you can find high-quality CBD oil products. The labs will test for any contaminants, including heavy metals and pesticides. Also, since the hemp is USA grown, you are assured that the brand follows the recommended farming practices.
From this brand, you can get CBD good for pain relief, relaxation, sleeping, and also inflammation. The best is that you can also get a CBDistillery coupon to help you save some money when buying CBD products.
The company also gives you all the different types of CBD. They include full-spectrum CBD, broad-spectrum CBD, and CBD isolate. It is amazing how you can also get some impressive options for concentration. You could also bundle up different types of CBD oils so that you can get the best relief from various ailments.
2. Purekana
Pros
Sells high-quality CBD products
The CBD products are non-GMO
The oils are free from pesticides
Cons
The shipping can be slow at times
When you feel that the brand above did not have the flavor options you wanted, this is what you need for yourself. The CBD products under this brand offer flavor options such as natural, fruity, mint, citrus, and vanilla. Well, you can see that your high-quality CBD oil would also taste great as you want.
The lab reports are published under each product. The publishing of the lab reports helps you see that the brand is transparent. You can also find that customer support is quite helpful to help you get the best information about CBD oil before buying. Well, it is good to know that the oils are USA-grown hemp.
The brand also gives you a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can always reach out for a refund if the product does not work as you want. Here you get full-spectrum CBD rather than broad-spectrum CBD oil. Nevertheless, full-spectrum CBD oil will give you a good relief from pain and inflammation and also stand out as the best CBD for sleep.
Pros
The full-spectrum CBD oil is high quality
The products are made using organic hemp
The brand uses CO2 extraction
Cons
Not many flavor options
You would want to consider the CBD products from this company. Like other CBD oil companies, this one also offers multiple concentrations that you can consider for CBD tinctures. There is the option of considering several packs of CBD oil so that you do not have to keep buying the same organic CBD oils.
Since the brand offers full-spectrum CBD oil, you are at least sure of the entourage effect. Since there is also carrier oil infused in CBD oil, it will have improved bioavailability. The brand uses organic hemp seed oil for the carrier oil option. As such, CBD products are fast-acting.
How about shipping? You can expect that the oil will be delivered within two to three days. The best part is that free shipping is also available. So, whichever you want, you can get the products shipped on time.
4. Kanibi
Pros
There is free shipping for orders above $100
Uses organic USA grown hemp
Double tests its products
Cons
Its products are expensive
When you are in the market for buying CBD oil, you should consider this an option. The brand is committed to using the best methodologies to extract CBD and ensure there are no contaminants in the CBD oils. Here you can get full-spectrum CBD oil and CBD isolate. Such options help you get relief from inflammation and pain.
The company stands out from other CBD oil brands since it uses 100% organic hemp plants. Organic plants are vital for ensuring that you can find the best CBD products generally. Also, the manufacturer tests its products twice in labs to ensure there is safety and potency is verifiable. Not many brands double test their products.
This can be a good brand to get CBD for pain or CBD for anxiety. Even if the THC content is less than 0.3%, you can still be sure of a good product for pain. You still get MCT oil as part of the ingredients. This oil is vital for improving how fast CBD oil can be absorbed into the bloodstream.
5. PlusCBD
Pros
Uses safe CO2 extraction method
Has no pesticide contamination
The products are gluten-free
Cons
A few complaints on slow customer support
PlusCBD also has some of the best CBD oils in the market. Here, you can find full-spectrum CBD that can give you the best effects to help relieve pain and inflammation. As such, it is a place to consider when the other brands disappoint you.
There is still the use of CO2 extracted CBD in its product. This type of extraction will always leave the CBD oil with no contaminants. We are talking of solvents that you might get when other methods are used. Also, since the brand sources its hemp from farms that use the correct farming practices, the chances of pesticide contamination are minimized.
The CBD products from the brand are always tested in third-party labs. This is to ensure that you can end up with a safe CBD product generally. The brand still uses extra virgin olive oil as a carrier. As a result, you end up with the best effects within a short time.
What is CBD Oil for Pain? Are There Any Health Benefits?
CBD for a long time has been used for pain management. It could be chronic pain, neuropathic pain, arthritic pain, and so much more. That is why the CBD oil brands are now making CBD products to ensure more people can use more of the CBD oils to deal with their conditions.
You should know that CBD oil comes from a cannabis plant. Well, cannabis plants include hemp and marijuana plants. The most common CBD oil low in THC is one derived from hemp plants. This would be a great choice for CBD oil as it does not leave you feeling high.
You may also come across some cases where medical cannabis for anxiety is highly recommended. Considering there have been tremendous advances in CBD research, more caregivers recommend using CBD for anxiety. An example is where the National Institute on Drug Abuse recommends CBD for generalized anxiety disorder. The same can work for other types of anxiety.
Research Shows Pain-Relieving Effects of CBD
One of the ways CBD can help in treating arthritis pain. This has been demonstrated quite elaborately in a 2016 study. In the study, CBD was used for rats with arthritis, and there is enough evidence that it actually helped.
Researchers used up to 62.3 mg of CBD per day to see its effects. The evidence showed that researchers would notice reduced inflammation and pain in the rats with affected joints.
CBD oil products have also proven to be good for chronic pain relief. This is because of how CBD interacts with the endocannabinoid system or ECS. The response in the receptors of the ECS leads to pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory effects. As such, you can experience better pain management.
There is a 2018 review that assessed how CBD can help in relieving chronic pain. This review looked at the various studies done from 1975 to 2018. The review concluded that CBD would be good for relieving cancer pain, neuropathic pain, and fibromyalgia.
How Long Does It Take for CBD Oils to Work for Pain?
This mostly depends on how you are taking CBD and its potency. For CBD oil, it can take an average of 15 to 45 minutes for the effects to kick in. If CBD oil is more potent, then you can always experience its effects faster.
How to Shop for CBD Oils
Shopping for CBD oil does not have to be hard. What is important is fully understanding your needs and seeing how it can be achieved by a CBD company of your choice. Here are ideas on how to shop for CBD oils.
The first thing you should consider from CBD companies is their reputation. Dig deep to understand what kind of products the CBD company makes before deciding it will give you the best options.
Does the brand offer COA? COA is the certificate of analysis. This is a vital lab report that gives you more information about the contents of CBD oil. If the brand claims that its natural CBD oil does not have contaminants, that should be evident in the COA.
The potency is also vital to consider. You do not just buy the cheapest CBD oil in the market. Having the best potency will leave you with quality CBD oil that can be used for various conditions, not just pain. If you want to get the CBD product with the best deal, don’t hesitate to apply a coupon code, there are many promotion programs from reputable brands such as Lazarus Naturals coupon, CBDfx coupon, or CBDistillery.
The type of CBD the brand sells is still vital. Some sell one type of CBD, while others might sell various options. So, look at the type of CBD and see if it will be ideal for your needs for pain relief.
Look at how the company sources its hemp. If the hemp is sourced from farms that practice safe and natural farming practices, you can be sure of safe CBD oils.
The extraction method will also be vital to consider. Do not just pick a brand that might have so many solvents in the oil. The solvents will end up lowering the quality of the CBD oils.
The Potential Side Effects of CBD
CBD oils from different CBD brands can generally help you deal with pain and other uses. However, you still need to use it correctly, or else you can end up with some side effects. The potential side effects of CBD will include vomiting, nausea, dizziness, and sometimes headaches.
Take note that most of these side effects are due to abusing CBD. So long as you can use it as recommended, it is possible to get the best outcome generally.
Conclusion
From the guide above, you can see that you will get some amazing types of CBD oil you can get for yourself. You do not have to use it for pain alone, as you can always find more CBD oil uses. This includes using CBD for anxiety, sleep, and so much more. Even those with chronic pain can benefit from using CBD oil. Just ensure you follow the recommended dosage by the doctor to get the best outcome.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Is it safe to use CBD oil every day?
You can use CBD oil daily without experiencing adverse effects or addiction. Just stick to the recommended dose, and you will be fine.
2. How does CBD oil make you feel?
Depending on what you will be using CBD oil for, it can help in soothing the pain you might be feeling. Also, it can relieve anxiety and depression symptoms leaving you feeling happy.
3. How much CBD oil should I take for pain?
In case you are suffering from pain, you should consider a dosage of 20mg of CBD per day to help in alleviating the pain symptoms.