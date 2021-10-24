Not Giving Up: Melanoma Survivor Looks Forward to Enjoying Life

In late fall 2020, Crystal Davis thought she had a swollen gland. After a consultation with a provider, it was likely a lymph node. After a biopsy and a visit with a specialty care provider, it was determined Crystal had stage 3 melanoma of the lip.
On December 27, Crystal underwent surgery at UnityPoint Health - Finley Hospital, where she had 16 lymph nodes removed from the left side of her throat and around her chin.
Already a cervical cancer survivor, Crystal wasn't completely surprised at her new diagnosis of melanoma.
"I had cervical cancer over 30 years ago," Crystal said. "I was surprised, yet not surprised. It was one of those things I figured cancer would come back sooner or later. It is what it is and unfortunately, you can't change it."
As part of her melanoma treatment journey, Crystal received a feeding tube, which enabled her to keep up her nutrition while undergoing radiation therapy to the throat area. Since having her feeding tube removed, Crystal is slowly working her way back to eating foods she enjoys.
Being a cancer patient, Crystal knows one important thing to remember - do what works best for you.
"Slowly but surely, I have found some foods that work for me," Crystal said. "We are making progress. You just have to find what works. It's not always easy to try and find things that work and what may work today, might not work tomorrow."
No matter what stage of her treatment journey she was in, Crystal had support from the Wendt Regional Cancer Center and Grand River Medical Group's oncology clinic.
When she needed assistance, her care team was always there - whether checking out a concerned area or answering one of her questions.
"I stopped by once to see if I could talk to a nurse, and they ended up getting me in to see the doctor, too," Crystal said. "They do go the extra mile to work you in, especially if you have any concerns or questions. They really try to put you at ease. They've always been able to get me in and go above and beyond. I'm confident this type of care wouldn't be offered at a bigger facility - it's a more personal approach."
Having her cancer treatment facility close to home was one of the many reasons Crystal chose to receive treatments at the Wendt Center. Instead of driving a few hours away to a larger town or facility, Crystal wanted to stay local.
"I wanted to be close to home," Crystal said. "I was really impressed with how friendly everyone is from the receptionist to the nurses and doctors. They took real good care of me. The staff was just very compassionate and good with their patients."
In addition to be supportive throughout her treatment journey, Crystal knows the impact her care team has had on her.
She felt one of the main focuses of the staff was to create a welcoming environment, where she felt comfortable and could be herself.
"They all go out of their way to make you feel comfortable," Crystal said. "You don't have to put up a front. Their ability to interact with each patient they bring in and out, while also caring for their comfort, was extremely good."
Being a patient that had radiation therapy and chemotherapy included in her treatment plan, Crystal benefitted from receiving treatments at the Integrated Cancer Center - a partnership between the Wendt Center and Grand River Medical Group's oncology clinic.
With this collaboration, it provided Crystal with comprehensive cancer care by Dubuque's cancer leaders, who are stronger together.
"On the days I had chemotherapy and radiation, it was just awesome," Crystal said. "They would start with labs and then I'd go to radiation. By the time I was done with radiation, they were able to start chemo. I didn't have to leave one place just to go to another place - they could do it all right there. That's not something you might get somewhere else."
Another component to her cancer treatment was her positive attitude, which made a big difference.
It enabled her to feel like she wasn't fighting along, as she had members of her care team alongside her that inspired her throughout her treatments.
"Just having a good, positive attitude is everything," Crystal said. "It's about moving forward and not giving up. Some days it would've been really easy to give up. There were some struggles, but I came out on the other side and that's what counts. Don't ever be afraid to call, ask for help or talk to somebody, because they will always make time to be there for you throughout all of this."
With her melanoma diagnosis behind her, Crystal is looking forward to getting out and doing things with her family, which includes road trips and planting a garden full of strawberries, tomatoes, onions, peppers and cucumbers.
One important lesson Crystal has learned throughout this experience is life is too short to not do the things you want to do.
"Find something you enjoy doing in life and go do it and enjoy it," Crystal said. "Life is too short to not enjoy. After you've gone through something traumatic and after you get your strength back, go do something you've always wanted to do.
To schedule a consultation at the Wendt Center, call (563) 589-2468 or click here.