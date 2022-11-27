Let’s build a strong Dubuque together

Communities grow stronger when people are inspired to give back, and in Dubuque, we are fortunate that people are compelled to show their love of community in many ways. Some make monetary gifts to local causes, while others volunteer their time and talents.
At the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, we have a front-row view of our community at its best. Every day we see people come together to care for their neighbors. Through these experiences, we know there is power in pooling our resources — when everyone gives what they can, the impact is huge.
Our community was our inspiration for the Forever Fund. We created this fund with Dubuque’s future in mind. It allows us to work with our nonprofit partners to respond to challenges and opportunities as they arise. As an endowed fund, it will continue to grow in perpetuity and pay out a percentage annually to help benefit our community.
We asked three community leaders why they support the Forever Fund. Read what they said.
Chad Chandlee, Kendall Hunt Publishing
My wife, Laura, and I are passionate about Dubuque continuing to be a place where people want to live. That means being a community where all are welcome. It means having cultural attractions. It means having thriving businesses.
It also means that Dubuque is prepared for whatever the future brings. While we always hope for the best, Dubuque will face some new emergency — even if no one knows what type. It might be a natural disaster or an economic crisis where people can’t afford to meet their basic needs.
If and when that happens — just like with the pandemic — Dubuque needs a leader that can coordinate efforts to address those needs. The Community Foundation has shown that it is that sort of leader. Laura and I support the Forever Fund because we trust in the Foundation’s vision for Dubuque, its ability to mobilize resources, and its work with nonprofits to respond to pressing needs.
Abhay Rawal, John Deere Dubuque Works
Ever since I moved to Dubuque 11 years ago, there’s been a significant movement toward inclusivity of other cultures and support of historically underserved populations. I see it in events at the Multicultural Family Center, programs that are supporting children’s literacy, and billboards downtown that incorporate languages like Spanish and Marshallese.
I want Dubuque to keep up this progress, and the Forever Fund makes funding available to continue down this path. The Forever Fund is about Dubuque’s long-term well-being. It supports nonprofits in serving people into the future by enabling them to maintain the quality of their initiatives.
Every so often, I am inspired to support the Forever Fund. The Forever Fund is an endowment, meaning that gifts — no matter the size — are pooled together and invested. The fund continues to grow over time, which means every gift adds up to help make a significant impact.
Jane Mueller, Cottingham & Butler
I graduated high school in the early 1980s when recession was hitting Dubuque hard. There was double digit unemployment, young talent was leaving the region, and families were struggling to pay their bills and put food on the table. While I hope we never find ourselves in that position again, the Community Foundation has the infrastructure in place to deliver the necessary resources and help if we do.
Dubuque has been an amazing place to raise my children. My hope is that Dubuque continues to be a thriving community, full of opportunity, culture, and inclusion — for my children and my children’s children. My husband and I support the Community Foundation and the Forever Fund to help ensure that dream long after I am gone.
We are very lucky to have an organization that has a foundation built around bringing people together to solve emerging issues and, most importantly, strengthen our great community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.