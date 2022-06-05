Impacting the lives of women and children — together

By Mimi Vaassen - President, Women’s Giving Circle of Greater Dubuque
As a mother of five and full-time physical therapist, life can be pretty busy. Knowing my time is precious, I was looking for a way to make a difference in the community while also being social away from home and work.
Several years ago, I learned about the Women’s Giving Circle, which seemed like the perfect opportunity. Hosted by the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, the group is a shining example of how people can come together and make a lasting impact.
In short, the Women’s Giving Circle is about improving the lives of women and children in the community through philanthropy. Today, we have more than 150 participants who give what they can, pooling their resources to support grantmaking in the community. Each year, our endowment grows and pays out 5 percent, which is used to support nonprofits serving women and children.
Community impact, personal satisfaction
Since 2006, we have granted more than $125,000 to local nonprofits for efforts that address an array of needs, from work clothes for women utilizing Almost Home’s Open Closet to hygiene products through the Red Basket Program to girls’ programming at the Dubuque Dream Center. This month, we are poised to grant another $19,000 to local organizations.
For participants like me, the time spent reviewing grant requests can be one of the most rewarding parts of the group. After joining, I immediately got involved on the grant committee and was responsible, with my peers, for reading the dozens of requests that we receive each year. Reviewing the requests and discussing them with others in the Circle opened my eyes to the needs in my own community.
A learning experience
While we will grant $19,000 this year — the maximum amount based on our endowment payout — it’s a fraction of the $67,000 we received in requests, all of which are worthy of support. This tells us that there are more needs to address, and by growing participation in the Women’s Giving Circle, we aim to one day be able to fund 100 percent of the requests we receive.
For me, a major benefit of being part of the Women’s Giving Circle is that making such a major impact requires minimal time commitment. Like many of my friends in the group, I am a working parent, and trying to fit another demanding activity into my schedule, no matter how impactful, would be difficult. With the Women’s Giving Circle, though, you can be as involved as you want, from reviewing grants and attending each of the several gatherings we host each year, to simply making a gift behind the scenes.
Our gatherings are social and educational. They are opportunities to get together with friends — often with a glass of wine and some hors d’oeuvres — who share in a vision for the Dubuque region and learn about issues in the community that we can help address. We often welcome guest speakers who share insights into challenges like food insecurity and brain health, and we always take time to celebrate our impact together.
What truly makes the group special is that it’s so much more than donating money and having social gatherings. I can actually see the impact I’m having and feel like I’m making a difference.
Groups like the Women’s Giving Circle inspire positivity in the community and encompass the spirit of taking care of one another. As a group, we build connections among people from many different backgrounds and make Dubuque a better place for everyone to live.
Want to get involved in the Women’s Giving Circle? Contact Emily Rollins, director of philanthropy at the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, at emily@dbqfoundation.org or 563-588-2700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.