Final preparations underway for the MercyOne Dubuque Cancer Center

Cancer doesn't quit in the face of a pandemic, and neither do plans for the area's first comprehensive cancer center. The MercyOne Dubuque Cancer Center is still on schedule for a June opening, and as the final details are taking place inside and around the building, cancer center colleagues are also busy with their preparations.
"When we planned the cancer center, we really thought about what our patients need when it comes to cancer treatment and support," said Dave Tatman, director of the MercyOne Dubuque Cancer Center. "The needs of our patients are reflected in every detail, and not only in the physical space but also in the team."
The team includes compassionate, expert caregivers whose passion is to help guide our patients through a cancer journey. The multidisciplinary team includes:
– Physicians specializing in radiology, pathology, surgery, medical and radiation oncology
– Nurses with oncology certification and extensive experience
– An oncology nurse navigator who guides, counsels and advocates for patients every step of the way
– Professional radiation oncology staff who plan and deliver treatment with state-of-the-art equipment
– A palliative care provider poised to help patients manage symptoms
– A registered dietitian who provides education and assistance with nutritional support
– Physical and occupational therapists to help patients regain strength and manage treatment side effects
– Spiritual support through our team of chaplains
– Financial counselors to assist with managing health care costs
– Holistic services to fully support the full spectrum of patient needs
With the MercyOne Dubuque Cancer Center, for the first time, patients with cancer will be able to receive comprehensive care under one roof, eliminating the need to travel from provider to provider and often out of town for the care they need – the care they deserve.
"I am so excited to almost be at the finish line," said Kairee Graves, oncology nurse navigator. "This has been a very long process that was put together and followed through by an awesome team at MercyOne and Medical Associates, with the common goal in mind to provide the best patient care."
The building is nearly complete and colleagues will soon be moving in and ready to care for patients.
"Having a comprehensive cancer center will be of great benefit to our patients as all services will be centrally located under one roof," added dietitian Stacy Huss. "Oncology care has been fragmented so I think I speak for many of us when I say we are excited to finally be all in one place for our patients."
The future of cancer care is here.