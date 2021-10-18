We're working hard for a favorable outcome for our employees and our communities

Our employees are our most valuable asset and their dedication allows us to be the industry leader in everything we do. In order to make the best products for our customers, we need the best people and the best compensation packages in the industry, which we have. The tentative agreement, a result of extensive negotiations with the UAW, raised the bar even further. We are only interested in leaping forward, and this mentality will continue to guide us as we work towards resolution.
We remain committed to our communities.
We care deeply about preserving high-quality, U.S. jobs today and for the future. We want our employees to earn the best wages and benefits in the industry – and we’ve made the investments required to ensure that happens, including investing nearly $6 Billion in UAW-represented facilities since 1997.
We remain committed to our customers.
We are steadfast in our commitment to our customers who work in the critical agricultural and construction industries. That’s why we’ve implemented our Customer Service Continuation Plan to help keep our operations running and protect the livelihoods of those who rely on us, including employees, dealers, suppliers, and communities.
We remain committed to our employees.
Our goal is straightforward: We want to reach an agreement with the UAW that puts every employee in a better economic position. We are listening to our employees’ priorities and will continue talks until the strike is resolved.
We remain committed to building on our legacy.
Our negotiations are the product of nearly 80 years of collaboration between John Deere, our employees, and the UAW. Together, we have reached collective bargaining agreements that have provided economic progress for our employees, maintained John Deere’s competitiveness, and produced products and technologies that have transformed our industries, the livelihoods of our customers, and the communities John Deere proudly calls home.