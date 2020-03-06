Personal Reflections of a Monk-Craftsman

…blessed are they who mourn, for they shall be comforted.
Brother Felix, a monk for more than fifty years, has been making caskets longer than any of us. Besides being a skilled craftsman, he’s a gentleman, so you don’t worry that he’ll be annoyed if you say to him: “Brother, I just cut the bevel on this lid the wrong direction…can it still be used?” Brother John, also a monk for many years, but with less experience at woodworking, often consults with Felix. As I work at my station on the other side of the carpenter shop, I savor the sound of the two men conversing; their voices inflected with respect and affection for one another.
The sight of John and Felix bent over an unfinished casket, their hearts intent upon making it just right, makes me mindful of a third who is also party to their gentle fellowship: the man or woman who will occupy that casket. On the day they are laid in this humble bed, our deceased brother or sister will somehow enter the embrace of these tow monks who crafted it and whose brotherly love is a sign of that eternal blessedness vouchsafed all who die in faith.
Savoring moments like this in the carpenter shop at New Melleray Abbey, I am made aware of how much my thinking about death has evolved in the twenty-two years since I became a monk. One thinks about death when it’s time, and if it’s not time today, one is glad – but the time comes. One frigid winter day in New York City, twenty-three years ago, I listened to my mother’s voice on the phone, tense with emotion, inform me that my sister Cindy’s Leukemia had returned and she may not have long to live. Cindy was only twenty-one. When mom finished, a moment of silence followed and then, and with some reluctance I confided to her that I also had some bad news. A doctor that day had informed me that I had cancer. I was twenty-six. It was time to think about death, and I didn’t think about it very long before I was brought up hard against a reality that would lead me to my conversion: It wasn’t that I was afraid to die – but I hadn’t practiced my faith in years, and there was a question in my mind about whether my death had any meaning. That was scary.
Three weeks after my mother’s phone call, Cindy died. I didn’t die, I survived, and then entered a Trappist monastery, and in the eyes of some who knew me, well… I might as well have died. If pressed, I would have to admit that renouncing the possibility of a wife, children, a career, opportunities to travel and see the world, all this and more besides – was like dying. But not exactly. I am today very much alive. This morning, when the bell rang at 3:15 a.m., calling the monks to the first prayer service of the day, I rose nimbly savoring the quiet joy I have come to associate with these hours before dawn. It is a good life, the life of a monk: healthy, disciplined, well-ordered, externally empty and yet enriched by an ineffable splendor: the transcendent mystery of the sacred liturgy, the gentle camaraderie of likeminded men of faith, the beauty of nature all around you. Then of course, there is the manual labor which monks love.
I work in the carpenter shop making lids for the caskets. As a cancer survivor, you might think I would prefer to avoid caskets and opt for a monastery that makes bread, jam, or cheese. I recommend the quality of these fine monastic food products to anyone, but in the face of life’s ultimate questions, what we make at New Melleray offers something more.
To make a casket is to acknowledge that death is a reality. To make caskets over and over again; conscientiously, peacefully, even joyfully day after day, is to witness to an amazing truth: that death is not the end of meaning. Death itself has meaning because God Himself, has died our death, blown out the back wall of the tomb, and opened to us the possibility of eternal life. Such a witness may not be especially engaging to people who are healthy, happy, busy, and putting off consideration of questions of the ultimate meaning to a later time, but to those for whom it is time to think about death, our quiet joyful witness is what they need most.
Ironically, when I die, I will not have a casket. When a monk dies, his body is wrapped in a simple white shroud and placed in an earthen grave rather like a big seed in which is hidden the new life of resurrection. Building my brother or sister a simple casket is a favor they cannot return to me – and I like that. It makes casket building seem like a more genuine act of love. I am aware that some of those occupying the caskets I make will be cancer victims, and with these I feel a particular closeness late each afternoon as I vest myself in a priestly stole, take out a bottle of holy water, and bless each casket we produced that day with the words:
“Merciful Father, by your Son’s suffering, death, and rising from the dead, we are freed from death and promised a share in your divine life. By the hands of monks, each day raised in praise of your goodness, this casket was fashioned for your child who died in faith. We ask you now to bless this casket. Receive the soul of our departed brother or sister who is laid in this humble bed as a cradle, safe in your care until the day of resurrection when we will all be reunited in the vision of your glory who are Father, Son and Spirit, one God forever and ever. Amen.”