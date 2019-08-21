DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- As the sun sets on the evening of Sunday, Sept. 1, the all-star Team of Dreams will emerge from Iowa’s most iconic cornfield to play a game of baseball under the lights at the Field of Dreams.
“It’s absolutely soul-moving,” said Keith Rahe, CEO and president of Travel Dubuque. “It’s a really, really fun evening.”
The celebrity lineup for the sixth annual holiday weekend event features a full lineup of Hall of Famers, including St. Louis Cardinals legend Ozzie Smith, Chicago Cubs great Andre Dawson, Wade Boggs, Steve Carlton, Vladimir Guerrero, Reggie Jackson, Rickey Henderson and Edgar Martinez.
Also attending will be former MLBers David Ross and Jim Edmonds, who spent portions of their careers starring for the Cubs and Cardinals, respectively.
The pros will play alongside a total of nine actors from two of the greatest sports movies of all time, "A League of Their Own" and "The Sandlot." Those actors also will highlight a movie night on Saturday, Aug. 31, at Dubuque’s Phoenix Theatres.
Attendees of the first-ever Saturday screening event can watch on the big screen “The Sandlot,” “A League of Their Own,” or “Field of Dreams.” There are a-la-carte ticket options that also allow fans to attend a cast question-and-answer session before the first two films and/or mingle with the stars over food and drinks during a “VIP Experience.”
“It’s a very unique event here for Dubuque, Iowa and the tri-state area,” Rahe said. “The opportunity to meet people from possibly two of the best sports films ever made, you don’t get that every day.”
Eight of the baseball stars will start Sunday with an intimate breakfast Q&A at Hotel Julien Dubuque. Attendees will enjoy a delicious meal, as well as the opportunity to ask the all-time greats questions about the game and their careers.
“It’s really an inspiring time, and people enjoy it,” Rahe said, adding that only a few tickets remain for the event that typically sells out.
On Sunday afternoon, crowds will head to the nearby movie site starting at 11 a.m. General admission tickets include the opportunity to participate in a silent auction, another Q&A with Carlton and Boggs, an on-field performance by the movie site’s famed Ghost Players and more.
Athletes and film stars will be available for autographs and photos on a rotating schedule, with prices varying among celebrities.
“You’re a Cubs fan?” Rahe asked. “You’ve got the ability to come see David Ross, who is really the personality of that 2016 World Series team.”
Items available to be autographed can be purchased online.
General admission attendees can view the 6:30 game from the grass on blankets or lawn chairs, with kids younger than 12 admitted free of charge. Limited tickets remain to watch from the home plate bleachers.
As always, the "Field of Dreams" movie will be shown on site following the game.
More information about all events and star attendees can be found at www.teamofdreamsiowa.com. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Whether for the first time or the 30th, Rahe encourages anyone to head out to the field to participate in the movie site’s premier event.
“If you’re a baseball fan or if you’re a fan of the movies, this is just the best opportunity to come out,” he said.