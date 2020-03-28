We are your doctors, your physician assistants and nurse practitioners, your healthcare providers. We are here for you in times of health and times of crisis. We are 137 Dubuque medical professionals who support this important message
You are safer at home.
We strongly believe that the only way to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in our community is if each citizen accepts responsibility for the health of their neighbor. This is the most serious threat to our health and well being of our lifetime. This virus does not discriminate. It is an error to think only the elderly are at risk. Currently, there are young patients who are critically ill in Dubuque County. If we allow the virus to spread unchecked, we will quickly overwhelm our medical facilities, and we will not be able to provide you with the care you deserve.
The term “shelter in place” can be divisive, and politically complicated. But our message is simple.
We urge you to follow these practical measures:
- Plan ahead to minimize shopping trips, in order to avoid exposure to other people. Do not treat shopping as a social outing
- Do not invite friends into enclosed areas to socialize.
- Maintain frequent contact with loved ones by phone, internet, or video, but not in person. They need you, and you need them.
- Enjoy our beautiful outdoor surroundings in the Dubuque area, but do so without groups and maintain distance from others
- Practice good hygiene. Wash your hands for 20 seconds after contact with public surfaces. Cover your cough. Do not leave the house if you are ill.
- If you are sick, please call your hospital or doctor before leaving the house so that appropriate precautions may be taken. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, chest tightness, sore throat, tiredness, loss of sense of smell.
- Do not travel outside of Dubuque.
Please go about your everyday actions as if you yourself actually have COVID-19, and are trying not to spread it to your neighbor. Please know, you are safer at home.
Our community will return to prosperity. Your doctors and healthcare providers are here for you, but we need your help. Together, we will rise above this crisis.
With care and respect,
Your Healthcare Providers
Dubuque County Medical Society