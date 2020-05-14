Imani Busch has been dancing nearly all of her life.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week began dancing at the age of 3, and will continue her dance career next fall at the University of Iowa, where she will be a member of the Hawkeyes Dance team.
“I just got involved in it at an early age, and it has become a part of who I am,” said Busch, who is a senior at Dubuque Senior High School. “I really can’t imagine my life without dance.”
Since Dubuque Senior does not have an official dance team, Busch joined Xtreme Dance in Dubuque, where she has been a member for the past 15 years. The team consists of members from around the Dubuque area who compete around the state and country.
“We do all types of dance that feature a lot of technique and flexibility,” Busch said. “I just love that it’s an individual and a team sport all in one. I have made lifelong friends who share a passion for dance, and I’m so happy for all the experiences I’ve had along the way.”
The team was scheduled to compete in Tennessee this year, but that event has been shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am definitely missing dancing and my teammates,” she said. “We’ve been doing our dance classes online, but it’s not the same. It’s sad to think that if things don’t open back up soon, my time at Xtreme will be done.”
Busch was encouraged to try out for the Hawkeye dance team by her coach and teammates.
“Once I found out for sure that Iowa was where I was going to go, I just decided to go for it,” she said. “Since Senior doesn’t have a dance team, I didn’t really know any of the pom techniques, but I was still able to get a spot. I’m very excited for the opportunity to dance for a school.”
During her high school career, she has also competed in softball and track and field. She qualified for the Drake Relays twice with her relay team, and she’s earned second team all-Mississippi Valley Conference honors in softball.
“Competing in other sports helped me learn to interact with all types of people, and it really helped my communication skills,” she said. “High school sports allowed me to meet a whole new group of people, and I am so grateful for that.”