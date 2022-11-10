Two of the top three honors belong to Loras College as the American Rivers Conference released its 2022 all-conference men’s soccer selections on Wednesday.
Duhawks’ senior midfielder Michael Brandt was named the A-R-C defensive most valuable player. The Ankeny, Iowa native was crucial in securing nine shutouts for Loras this season while adding two goals and two assists to his resume.
Third-year Loras coach Steven McCarthy and his staff garnered the conference’s coaching staff of the year honors after leading the Duhawks to the A-R-C regular-season title.
Loras’ Jared Block (Dubuque Wahlert); Michael Koutsopanagos (Rockford, Ill.); Kevin Kucaba (St. Charles, Ill.); and Taylor Sowell (Rockford, Ill.) were also listed as all-conference performers. Ben Krogman (Davenport, Iowa) earned honorable mention accolades.
The University of Dubuque landed Lucas Von Braun (Stockholm, Sweden) and Gavin Wooldridge (Lombard, Ill.) on the all-conference team. Matt Marchiori (Arlington Heights, Ill.) made honorable mention for the Spartans.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Clarke 72, William Woods 70 — At Kehl Center: Jacob Fierst scored a game-high 20 points to lead Clarke (2-0) to its second straight two-point victory to open the season.
women’s basketball
Clarke 68, Cardinal Stritch 47 — At Kehl Center: Taylor Haase netted a game-high 18 points as the Pride (3-0) cruised at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.