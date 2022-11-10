Two of the top three honors belong to Loras College as the American Rivers Conference released its 2022 all-conference men’s soccer selections on Wednesday.

Duhawks’ senior midfielder Michael Brandt was named the A-R-C defensive most valuable player. The Ankeny, Iowa native was crucial in securing nine shutouts for Loras this season while adding two goals and two assists to his resume.

