Robert Cronin appeared content to dump the puck deep into the Chicago zone to kill the final few seconds of a Dubuque Fighting Saints penalty.
Then, just as a pair of Chicago players backed off, he faked the dump-in and took off toward the Steel net. Cronin veered slightly toward the right wing, shot against the grain and snapped a wrist shot inside the left post for his team-leading 23rd goal of the season.
Cronin’s unassisted goal at 12:52 of the third period lifted the Saints to a 5-4 victory Friday night in Geneva, Ill. With the win, Dubuque reached the .500 mark at 19-19-4 after starting the season 1-10-0 and pulled within seven points of Team USA for the fourth and final playoff spot in the USHL’s Eastern Conference.
The teams complete a home-and-home series tonight in Dubuque.
The Steel needed just 3:59 to trigger their Teddy Bear Toss on a Jack Harvey breakaway goal set up by Jack Bar and Sam Lipkin.
But the Saints answered 2:35 later following 72 seconds of pressure in the Chicago zone. Cronin fought off a check in front of the net to get to the rebound of a Henry Thrun shot and backhanded a shot past goalie Jack Stark. Stephen Halliday picked up a secondary assist, but Michael Feenstra and Matt Savoie contributed to the prolonged pressure.
Dubuque took the lead at the 12:03 mark on Primo Self’s fifth goal of the year. Zane Demsey forced a turnover at his own blue line, and Ryan Alexander carried through the neutral zone before finding Self streaking up the middle of the ice. Self took a few strides inside the Chicago zone and beat Stark with a screened shot.
Chicago knotted the game at 2-2 when Sean Farrell sprung Adam Fantilli for a 2-on-1, and Fantilli wired his 13th goal of the season past the glove of Lukas Parik at 17:09.
The Saints regained the lead 97 seconds later on Thrun’s sixth of the season and fourth in five games. Matt Savoie won a faceoff to Cronin, who fed Thrun at the blueline. Thrun walked the puck into the slot and snapped a wrist shot inside the left goal post. On the play, Savoie extended his point streak to nine games.
Alexander doubled the Saints’ lead with his second goal of the season 3:37 into the middle frame. Riley Stuart won a battle behind the net, and Alexander quickly flipped a shot into the top of the net. Feenstra earned a secondary assist.
The Steel needed just 2:56 of the third period to score twice and pull even. Erik Middendorf converted a 2-on-1 for his 28th of the season at the 1:16 mark, and Farrell wristed a shot from between the circles into the top right corner of the net for his 26th just 1:40 later.