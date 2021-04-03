Robert Cronin appeared content to dump the puck from center ice deep into the Chicago zone to kill the final few seconds of a Dubuque Fighting Saints penalty.
Then, just as a pair of Chicago players backed off, Cronin faked the dump-in and took off toward the Steel net. He veered slightly toward the right wing, shot against the grain and snapped a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle inside the left post for his team-leading 23rd goal of the season.
Cronin’s unassisted goal at 12:52 of the third period lifted the Saints to a 5-4 victory Friday night in Geneva, Ill. With the win, Dubuque reached the .500 mark at 19-19-4 after starting the season 1-10-0 and pulled within seven points of Team USA for the fourth and final playoff spot in the USHL’s Eastern Conference with 10 games remaining.
The teams complete a home-and-home series tonight in Dubuque.
“I was maybe a second away from just dumping it in,” Cronin said. “I don’t really know why myself, but I decided to hang onto it to see if a play would develop. Sure enough, the first kid kind of stepped, and I made a move. The second kid stepped, and I made another move to get some space.
“We work on those low, far-side shots in practice all the time in practice. I just wanted to get it on net, but I was so happy to see it go in. This was a huge character win for us, especially after what happened at the start of the third period.”
The Steel needed just 2:56 of the third period to score twice and pull even at 4-4. Erik Middendorf converted a 2-on-1 for his 28th of the season at the 1:16 mark, and USHL scoring leader Sean Farrell wristed a shot from between the circles past goalie Lukas Parik into the top right corner of the net for his 26th just 1:40 later.
“I was really proud of the guys, because we played the third period to win even after getting caught like that,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “To a man, the playoffs matter to everyone on this bus and all the other people who are intimately involved with this team.
“There are teams that know they’re in and they don’t have to fight for it, like we have to. I don’t know if we’ll get in, but the effort and the intent is definitely fun to watch and to be a part of the energy. You can see it, and you can feel it.”
The Steel needed just 3:59 of game time to trigger their Teddy Bear Toss on a Jack Harvey breakaway goal set up by Jack Bar and Sam Lipkin.
But the Saints answered 2:35 later in the first period, following 72 seconds of pressure in the Chicago zone. Cronin fought off a check in front of the net to get to the rebound of a Henry Thrun shot and backhanded the puck past goalie Jack Stark. Stephen Halliday picked up a secondary assist, but Michael Feenstra and Matt Savoie also contributed to the prolonged pressure.
Dubuque took the lead at the 12:03 mark on Primo Self’s fifth goal of the year. Zane Demsey forced a turnover at his own blue line, and Ryan Alexander carried through the neutral zone before finding Self streaking up the middle of the ice. Self took a few strides inside the Chicago zone and beat Stark with a screened shot.
Chicago knotted the game at 2-2 when Farrell sprung Adam Fantilli for a 2-on-1, and Fantilli wired his 13th goal of the season past Parik’s glove at 17:09.
The Saints regained the lead 97 seconds later on Thrun’s sixth of the season and fourth in five games. Matt Savoie won a faceoff but a Chicago defender got to a loose puck and tried to clear the zone. Thrun intercepted it, walked into the slot and snapped a wrist shot inside the left goal post.
Alexander doubled the Saints’ lead with his second goal of the season 3:37 into the middle frame. Riley Stuart won a battle behind the net, and Alexander quickly flipped a shot into the top of the net. Feenstra earned a secondary assist.
“We stuck to the plan,” Alexander said. “We’ve played Chicago well all season, so we had a pretty good idea of what we needed to do tonight. Then we executed. All the boys played well.
“This was a huge win for us. Everyone is feeling it on the bus right now. The important thing is making sure we bring the same kind of intensity (tonight).”
Chicago lost at home for just the fifth time in 22 outings this season.