J.J. Reimer’s dream of Major League Baseball feels a little different these days.
Instead of getting there as a player, the former Dubuque Wahlert all-state catcher will have a hand in helping top prospects fulfill their own big-league dreams.
Reimer, the 2011 Telegraph Herald Player of the Year who went on to star at Ellsworth Community College and Western Illinois University, recently accepted a position as a hitting development coach in the Milwaukee Brewers organization. He began spring training in Phoenix last week and will work with the Biloxi (Miss.) Shuckers, the Brewers’ affiliate in the Double-A South, during the regular season.
“It’s actually even more special to me that I’ve earned the opportunity to coach at this level despite not playing in the Minor League Baseball system myself,” said Reimer, who still holds several school records at Wahlert. “I’ve learned that this is what I love to do, and I feel very fortunate that I’ve had three mentors who helped me find my passion and showed me this is what I want to do.
“To be able to help players chase after their goals at this level is a dream come true. I’m really excited to work with the coaches in the Brewers organization to grow as a coach myself while helping players who still have the dream of getting the call to the big leagues and help them come to the realization that this is possible for them. I’m looking forward to playing a part on their road to getting there.”
Reimer’s mentors include his former boss, University of Northern Iowa head softball coach Ryan Jacobs, Alabama softball coach Patrick Murphy and University of Iowa baseball pitching coach Robin Lund. All have reputations as innovative coaches.
Reimer served as an assistant softball coach at UNI for three seasons before moving to the Phoenix area in the summer of 2020 with his fiancé while she pursued her PhD at Arizona State University. In Arizona, he connected with Rex Gonzalez, the brother of former MLB star Luis Gonzalez, and helped establish a softball program for the Smash House indoor baseball facility.
Reimer has also worked with hitters at X2 Baseball Training in Scottsdale. Coaching at both facilities enabled him to connect with players and coaches heavily involved with the Major League Baseball organizations that operate facilities in Arizona.
“What I do isn’t just softball. It’s hitting as a whole,” Reimer said. “I’ve had the opportunity to be around a lot of awesome people who are intertwined in the culture of Major League Baseball, and I developed a lot of connections that led to the interview with the Brewers.”
After earning second-team all-Summit League honors at Western Illinois and graduating in 2015, Reimer began his coaching career at Dusty Rogers Baseball in Dubuque. He served as the HitTrax and analytics coordinator for the facility and fell in love with the new-age approach to coaching.
Software such as HitTrax measures various elements of a player’s swing, and coaches develop a series of drills from that data to build upon strengths and overcome weaknesses.
“Now, as coaches, we have answers to a player’s questions,” Reimer said. “It’s not as much about just trusting what a coach is trying to show you. Now, we have factual evidence to go along with what a coach’s eyes are seeing.
“We’re able to break down minor aspects of a swing and use evidence-based training. It accelerates development a lot faster. Kids understand the technology, but you can’t just show them a spreadsheet or an equation and expect them to get it right away. You don’t want to overwhelm them with numbers. You have to have the right presentation as well so it makes sense to them.”
Reimer will face a different challenge in working with hitters who are two rungs below Milwaukee on the ladder to the big leagues.
“You basically get a month of spring training, then it’s go-time,” Reimer said. “When the season starts, they’re competing every day, and you have a few hours before a game to get them ready to perform. You have to find a balance with tweaking things or making a minor adjustment and having them be ready to compete.
“But players are at this level for a reason. They have the tools they need to be at the Double-A or Triple-A level, and it’s my job to accelerate their development, make minor adjustments or have conversations with them that allow them to excel. They want to know, ‘Are you going to make me better tonight?’ They want to know if you’re going to give them the best opportunity to get to the big leagues.”