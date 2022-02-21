Dubuque Senior was the road warrior last season on its journey to the Iowa state boys basketball tournament.
The Rams need to rediscover that magic again this year, and on Monday night they got off to a great start.
Hayden Jacobsmeier scored 14 points, Sam Akins and Jacob Williams added nine points apiece, and Senior pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 45-33 win over Bettendorf in a Class 4A Substate 6 opener in Bettendorf, Iowa.
The Rams (12-10) advanced to Friday’s substate semifinals at Cedar Rapids Prairie (15-6). The Hawks beat Senior, 67-54, on Feb. 15.
Senior got off to a great start on the Bulldogs (9-13), taking a 13-3 lead by the end of the first quarter and a 22-11 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
Bettendorf pulled within 33-27 heading to the fourth quarter, but the Rams dominated the final frame with a 12-6 advantage to close out the victory.
Western Dubuque 66, Independence 32 — At Epworth, Iowa: Nick Bryant torched the nets for six 3-pointers and a game-high 27 points as the Bobcats (9-13) rolled to victory in their Class 3A Substate 3 opener.
Daviyon Gaston scored 16 points and Carson Schute chipped in 11 as the Bobcats built a 19-4 lead on Independence (11-11) by the end of the first quarter and continued the domination.
Andrew Oltmanns added five points for the Bobcats, who held the Mustangs to no more than 11 points in a quarter on the defensive end.
Western Dubuque advanced to Thursday’s substate semifinals at Davenport Assumption (17-5).
Davenport Assumption 66, Maquoketa 41 — At Davenport, Iowa: The Cardinals (8-14) couldn’t keep pace with the Knights and closed their season in a Class 3A Substate 3 opener.
Dodgeville 69, Darlington 59 — At Dodgeville, Wis.: Hunter Hardyman scored 21 points and Carver Fitzsimons added 14 points, but the Redbirds came up short on the road to Dodgeville.
North Crawford 51, Boscobel 49 — At Boscobel, Wis.: Ben Bohringer scored 17 points and Brady Smith chipped in 14, but the sBulldogs suffered a close defeat to North Crawford.