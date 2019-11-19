It would have been easy for Western Dubuque to just assume it would play for a state football championship again.
After all, the Bobcats surprised nearly everyone outside of the school district with their run to the final last year, then returned a strong class of starters and contributors this year.
A 1-0 approach has added up to a lot of wins. A dozen, in fact.
If the Bobcats add one more — and claim their school-record 13th win of the season — very few people will be surprised.
Western Dubuque (12-0) plays Solon (12-0) on Thursday for the Iowa Class 3A championship.
“It’s focusing on the now,” WD coach Justin Penner said after the Bobcats’ 48-14 victory over Council Bluffs Lewis Central on Thursday, clinching the program’s second consecutive appearance in the championship game. “We have an English teacher, Mr. Lucas, who gave us an article a year ago. And the big thing about that was the acronym W.I.N. — What’s Important Now. It’s amazing how happy you can be as a human being if you just focus on the present moment.
“We’ve all had the goal of getting back to the championship, but we’ve never talked about it. We were able to focus on this week, this team. We didn’t overlook Clinton (in the season opener). We just focused on enjoying practice. When the sun was going down and we were going in, we talked about how this is the sacrifice that it takes. And our guys bought into that. And so, I guess that humble and hungry approach on a daily basis really helped our kids.”
Humble and hungry is fitting.
Quarterback Calvin Harris has set virtually every passing record possible in his two seasons leading the varsity team. Will Burds, in his first season as a full-time receiver, is on the precipice of breaking the program’s receiving touchdowns record — on the biggest possible stage.
Harris’ first words are usually to thank the offensive line and his receivers. The individual accolades clearly don’t mean as much as team success.
“It’s a cool experience, but it’s a tribute to my teammates,” Harris said in September after breaking the program’s career records for touchdowns, completions and passing yards. “They do a great job, all throughout the week preparing us. And our coaches do a great job. It starts with Coach Penner. He does a fantastic job all week and our front five always do a great job. They work their tails off.”
Ben Bryant has had a long string of explosive games — a year after losing his starting job to injury and watching from the sideline as his replacement, Jake Hosch, helped the Bobcats pull off a series of postseason upsets.
Hosch and Bryant shared the load at running back this season until Hosch missed three games with injury.
After Bryant had a huge game in the state semifinals — rushing for more than 100 yards, scoring two touchdowns and having a role in three turnovers on defense — Hosch was ready to heap praise on his running mate.
“That’s huge for him,” Hosch said. “I can’t even imagine how awesome it is for him to have a game like that. Hopefully he can have another one next week and hopefully we can get this for him and the team.”
If ever there was a group of people deserving of credit who don’t get enough, it’s the offensive line. That unit has paved the way for the Bobcats to gain 4,448 yards (2,348 rushing, 2,100 passing) and score 64 touchdowns.
“We just play as an overall unit. Not a single guy. As a unit,” senior Will Conlan said earlier this month. “That’s one of the things that really helps in getting all those yards is playing as one single unit. Nobody is individual, because that’s what the offensive line is about.”
That same mentality works on the defense, too.
And as good as the Western Dubuque offense has been this season, it’s been the defensive side of the ball where the Bobcats have truly excelled.
Lewis Central was just the third team to score 14 points against WD this season, joining Class 2A semifinalist Williamsburg — which the Bobcats defeated, 48-20, in Week 2 — and two-time defending state champion Cedar Rapids Xavier, which saw its 32-game winning streak come to an end on Oct. 11 in Epworth, 20-14.
Marion and Maquoketa were the only other teams to reach 13 points against the WD defense, which held No. 5-ranked North Scott to 10 combined points in two meetings this season.
The Bobcats are outscoring their opponents, 451-110, while allowing just 9.2 points per game. Three times this season WD kept its opponent out of the end zone.
“We just want to set the tone. We want to be ready. We want to finish this year,” said linebacker Carter Kluesner. “It’s just us playing football, really.”