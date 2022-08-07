07082022-wahlertvsshellburgbaseball-1-sg.JPG
Dubuque Wahlert’s Aaron Savary has been selected the Telegraph Herald Baseball Player of the Year after a dominant four-year varsity career in which he posted a 21-5 overall record, 1.78 ERA and 247 strikeouts in 185 innings.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

Aaron Savary fell in love with the Dubuque Wahlert baseball program almost a decade ago while first watching his oldest brother, Alex, play for the Golden Eagles.

In the years that followed, Alex and middle sibling Austin Savary, played key roles in helping Wahlert reach the Iowa Class 3A state tournament three consecutive summers, beginning in 2015. And they earned opportunities to play the game at a higher level.

