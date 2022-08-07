Aaron Savary fell in love with the Dubuque Wahlert baseball program almost a decade ago while first watching his oldest brother, Alex, play for the Golden Eagles.
In the years that followed, Alex and middle sibling Austin Savary, played key roles in helping Wahlert reach the Iowa Class 3A state tournament three consecutive summers, beginning in 2015. And they earned opportunities to play the game at a higher level.
That lit a competitive spark in the youngest child of Scott and Dawn Savary.
Aaron Savary didn’t just want to play for Wahlert, he pushed himself to leave a lasting impact on the program and surpass his older brothers’ accomplishments.
Savary, a 6-foot-3, 187-pound right-hander, blossomed into a dominant high school pitcher and a University of Iowa commit while leading the Eagles to the summer state championship game for the first time in program history last season. And he became a culture carrier in the dugout.
His impact on and off the diamond resulted in Savary being selected the Gatorade Iowa Player of the Year earlier this summer. Today, he adds the Telegraph Herald Player of the Year honor to his constantly growing resume.
“It’s been such an honor to be a part of the Wahlert baseball program, starting back when I was playing freshman ball as an eighth grader. It meant so much to me to be able to pull on that Golden Eagles jersey,” said Savary, whose father also starred at Wahlert and Clarke College in the 1990s before briefly playing in the Cincinnati Reds organization. “I love the whole Wahlert baseball community and the atmosphere around it. There’s nothing more you could ask for in a program, and it was so much fun to be a part of.
“When my brothers made it to the state tournament, you could see how into it the fans were. It was exciting, and I couldn’t wait to play high school ball.”
Alex Savary, a 2015 graduate, helped Wahlert end a 14-year state tournament drought in his senior season and played NCAA Division III baseball at Buena Vista University. And Austin Savary, the 2017 TH Player of the Year as a senior, starred on the mound his final three years at Wahlert before becoming an all-Northern Sun Conference player at NCAA Division II Winona State University in Minnesota.
“There was a lot more to it than just seeing them play in the state tournament and wanting to be a part of it,” Aaron Savary said. “When they were committing to colleges, it really motivated me to be the best of the three of us. I saw the amount of work they put into making it to state and getting college offers and making it to the all-star series, and I knew I could do that, too.
“I had a lot to look forward to if I put in the time and the effort. The hard work paid off, and I’m really grateful for that.”
Savary’s career statistics jump off the page.
He went 21-5 with a 1.78 ERA and 247 strikeouts in 185 innings in four seasons of varsity baseball, despite a coronavirus-shortened sophomore season in which he pitched only 22 2/3 innings. At the plate, he finished as a career .296 hitter with 72 RBIs.
In his last appearances in a Wahlert uniform, he struck out 15 batters in 8 2/3 no-hit innings for the Small Schools East at the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Series last weekend in Mason City.
But the numbers don’t even begin to show Savary’s impact on the program.
“Everybody sees the in-game things when he’s pitching and the dominant force he is on the mound,” Wahlert coach Kory Tuescher said. “It’s so much more than that though. It’s the off-the-field stuff, and what he brings to our workouts and other sports at Wahlert. He’s been such a big part of what we’ve done here the last four years, so I’m super sad to see him go.
“He was always the first guy to arrive at the ballpark and the last one to leave. He’s been around our program so long, so he knows what to expect and he’s doing the little things that need to be done before we even ask. When your best guy does those things like cleaning up the dugout and doing his arm care after pitching, it should be a lot easier for the other guys to follow through, too.”
BETTING ON HIMSELF
Savary always wanted to be a Hawkeye, and the coaching staff at the University of Iowa reciprocated the interest in him after a solid freshman season on the varsity. He went 4-2 with a 2.20 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings.
But Iowa’s interest in Savary began to wane during his junior year, when the coaches didn’t quite see projectable velocity. The lanky right-hander refused to give up on the dream.
“He bet on himself,” Tuescher said. “More importantly, he understood that the timeline is different for everybody. To his credit, he knew what he wanted and he worked toward it, both in our sessions and in the work he did on his own. He completely bet on himself and was determined to prove people wrong.”
Savary worked to develop his velocity and simply dominated on the mound during his junior year. He went 9-1 with a 1.27 ERA and 96 strikeouts and delivered offensively as the Eagles roared to the state championship game.
The Hawkeyes offered him a spot on the team and he made up his mind during the state tournament. But he didn’t want to take away from Wahlert’s run, so he waited until the following week to announce his commitment.
“When they didn’t talk to me as much as I thought they would early in my junior year, I just decided to work harder and harder to get to the point they needed me to be,” Savary said. “It pushed me to be the best player I could be. Eventually, it led me to where I wanted to be. For that, I’m grateful.
“It was very rewarding in the end. It was a challenge to get there, but in the end it all worked out. I bet on myself that I’d keep improving. I was willing to do whatever work it took.”
The dominance of his junior season carried over to the Dubuque County American Legion team in August.
Savary earned the 2021 Bob Feller Pitching Award as the pitcher who compiled the most strikeouts against national competition. He struck out 25 batters in three games for the Minutemen, who won the Mid-South Regional tournament in Nebraska and advanced to the semifinals of the Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C.
“The guy is so competitive,” said Western Dubuque senior Tucker Nauman, a teammate on the Legion team last summer. “He just loves to get after it. Even the day after he’d start for us in a Legion game, he’d be itching to get back out there again. He’d say, ‘I’d love to pitch against these guys,’ when we were on the bench. He was always itching to go out on the mound and do his thing.
“You always love having a guy like that on your team. You go to the plate with more confidence, because there isn’t a ton of pressure on your offense to score a bunch of runs. He wasn’t going to give up a lot. And you loved playing defense behind him because he was so dominant. It was a lot more fun playing behind him than playing against him.”
AUTUMN SETBACK
Savary gained a whole new appreciation for his athletic opportunities in late October. While performing an agility drill at the Building Better Athletes training facility, he tripped over his own foot, landed straight on his knee and suffered a vertical fracture in his femur that required surgery in Iowa City.
“I know. It sounds a little unathletic, doesn’t it,” Savary said. “That wasn’t a great time for me. I was pretty bummed, not being able to throw, run or work out certain muscles. It was tough. Being on crutches is never fun. That first stage of the recovery, where you can’t do anything at all, was tough, but so was rehabbing the injury.
“But I have to give props to Michael Zweifel for helping me through the whole recovery process. It was a pretty big setback, but I ended up coming back stronger than ever. He did a great job of getting me through it.”
The timing of the injury gave Savary plenty of time to recover for offseason baseball workouts. But he wasn’t only thinking about his baseball future while grinding his way through rehab.
“He was so determined to get back for the end of his senior season of basketball,” Tuescher said. “He loves playing basketball, he loves Wahlert and he loves being around his teammates. That all goes back to his character and the type of person he is.”
Savary returned to play limited minutes in the final 13 games of the season.
BECOMING A HAWKEYE
Prep Baseball Report rated Savary as the 379th-best player nationally and No. 5 in the state in his graduating class at the time of his signing with Iowa in November. Perfect Game listed him as the No. 4 player in Iowa and a top-500 recruit.
Iowa head coach Rick Heller loved Savary’s three-pitch mix – a fastball in the low 90s mph, a great breaking ball and changeup.
“We love the way Aaron competes, his toughness and his work ethic,” Heller said in announcing his signing class. “We feel he will be an excellent leader for us.”
Tuescher can’t wait to see Savary after a few years in the Iowa weight room and training table.
“If you look at his dad and his brothers, they’re physical specimens, so you know when they get their hands on him and he puts on 15-20 pounds of muscle, he’ll look a lot like them,” Tuescher said. “Iowa does such a tremendous job in using technology in developing their players, especially the pitching staff, and he’ll just eat that up. He understands it, he see how much it can help him, and he knows how good that level is and how hard he’s going to have to work at it.”
Savary has already gone over the Hawkeyes’ program with pitching coach Robin Lund, one of the most-respected minds in the collegiate game.
This spring, Lund oversaw an Iowa pitching staff that ranked second nationally in hits allowed per nine innings (6.88), third in strikeouts per nine innings (11.2), fourth in ERA (3.72) and 11th in WHIP (1.29). The staff led the Big Ten in virtually every pitching category during the season and racked up a program record 609 strikeouts, shattering the previous record of 499 set in 2018.
Iowa saw five players — including pitchers Ben Beutel, Adam Mazur, Dylan Nedved and Duncan Davitt — sign with Major League Baseball teams last month.
“I’m so excited to get down there and get started with everything they do,” Savary said. “When you see how it worked for the guys who had tremendous college careers and got drafted, it gets you excited to get going.
“The thing about going Division I is everybody at that level is going to be just as good as you, if not better. It all comes down to work ethic and how much you want to strive to be better. You have to keep pushing yourself and working if you want to compete at that level.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.