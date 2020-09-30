DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Led by one of the best hitters in Iowa last season, Dyersville Beckman reached the state championship game for the first time in decades.
With all of Jada Wills’ production now residing at Drake University as a freshman, Kiersten Schmitt and company are proving this season that they are plenty capable of picking up the slack.
Schmitt delivered 14 kills while Kamryn Klas chipped in 10, Makayla Koelker provided 20 assists and Olivia Hogan picked up 29 digs as the Iowa Class 2A No. 4-ranked Trailblazers held back Solon, 25-20, 25-17, 21-25, 25-23, in WaMaC Conference action on Tuesday night at Beckman High School.
“We came in wanting this one to stay on track for the WaMaC title, and it got tough there, but we pushed through and got the win,” said Schmitt, who averages 4.4 kills per set. “We really have been working hard and push through the ups and downs of every set in every game. We keep fighting.”
Schmitt, a junior, has stepped to the forefront for the Blazers (20-6, 4-0 WaMaC East) as an elite attacker — not to say she didn’t shine last year alongside Wills, earning Class 2A state all-tournament team honors during Beckman’s run to the final.
“I just want to be a leader and role model for the team,” Schmitt said. “We all are leaders and role models and we just push each other every day.”
In the opening set, a pair of kills from Schmitt and another from Klas gave the Blazers an early lead, but the Spartans (11-16, 0-4) battled. Solon inched back within 23-20, but Beckman closed it out from there with the final point coming on a Jenna Lansing kill. Beckman started the second set on a 3-0 run and led throughout, highlighted by three straight points from Schmitt with a kill sandwiching a pair of blocks. An attack error by Solon locked up the win for a 2-0 advantage.
“They pushed us for every point,” Beckman coach Todd Troutman said. “They’ve lost to some very good teams, so we knew they were going to push us. But we made some adjustments defensively, and it was good to get pushed like that for sure.”
The Blazers faced some adversity in the third set, as the Spartans wouldn’t go quietly. After Beckman took a 6-3 lead and appeared it might cruise to the sweep, Solon responded with an 18-12 scoring spurt to take a 21-18 lead. A pair of Schmitt kills drew the Blazers within 23-21, but an ace by the Spartans scored a 25-21 victory to draw within 2-1.
“It was a tough game,” said Hogan, a junior who averages 4.3 digs per set. “Solon plays everyone tough. We battled and had some stuff to clean up, but we fought for the win.”
Beckman controlled most of the fourth set, but again Solon didn’t make it easy. The Spartans scored three consecutive points to get within 24-23, but the Blazers responded on Klas’ big swing to seal the match as the Blazers remain focused on their goal of a third straight trip to the state tournament.
“This year it’s about stepping up,” Hogan said. “We have good leaders on this team, and we still continue to improve and work for that goal every day.”