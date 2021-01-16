Devin Tigges still has his mind focused on performing at his best in the upcoming championship portion of the Iowa boys high school swimming season.
And helping Dubuque Hempstead to another city title can certainly lay the groundwork for the Mississippi Valley Conference, district and state meets.
“It feels really good to be city champs all four years I’ve been here. It’s not something very many people have an opportunity to do, so it means a lot to us seniors,” said Tigges, who won two individual events and swam on a winning relay on Saturday morning as the Mustangs defeated Senior, 116-47, at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center.
“It gives us a lot of confidence going into the big meets coming up. We’re still training hard at this point in the season, but once we start to taper off, we’ll be a dangerous team with all the confidence and momentum we built today.”
Tigges won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:58.46 and the 500 in 5:21.65 before swimming the third leg on the winning 400 freestyle relay that included Aiden Yaklich, Michael Rhett Gilbertson and George Holesinger and finished in 3:34.11. Holesinger also won two individual events, the 50 in 22.99 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.29.
“This was still a pretty hard week of training, which definitely showed in my times being a little slower than I would have liked, but the important thing is that hard work is going to pay off when we get to our taper,” Holesinger said. “It’s good to have a meet like this to show how much we’ve been putting in during the season. And I like being able to step up and do what I can to help the team win.”
Hempstead opened the meet by winning the 200 medley relay in 1:48.27 behind Nick Dolphin (butterfly), Mitchell Konichek (backstroke), Yaklich (breaststroke) and Brandon Decker (freestyle). The Mustangs’ other individual wins came from Decker with a 2:23.75 in the 200 individual medley and Gilbertson with a 54.60 in the 100 freestyle.
“We saw glimpses today,” Hempstead coach Rick Loeffelholz said. “We didn’t have 100% our best races from start to finish, as there’s always something you can improve on, but there were those little moments in each race that get you excited. In two or three weeks, those will go from little moments to the entire race.”
Gavin Hall led Senior with a pair of individual victories and a relay triumph. He went 57.03 in the 100 butterfly and 59.80 in the 100 backstroke and anchored the 200 freestyle relay that won in 1:38.35 with Jarrett Herber, Reed Kelly and Josh Rusch.
“I love the friendly competition of this meet,” Hall said. “I swim with those guys every day and a lot of them are my friends, and that just pushes you to be at your best when you’re in the lane next to them.
“The important thing for us is the upcoming meets. We’re going to start cutting down on our workload a little bit here, and that’s when you’ll see some big time drops from us.”
The MVC meet takes place Saturday, and the state qualifying meet will be held two weeks later — both at the DCSD Aquatic Center. The state meet is set for Feb. 13 at Linn-Mar High School.
“We had a good week of training and we looked a little tight today,” Senior coach Jesse Huff said. “We’re not rested and we’re not feeling 100%, but we are still starting to see some time drops and guys are feeling better at the end of races. We’re right on the cusp of starting to ramp it down, but from what we’ve seen so far, I’m encouraged about what we can do with our taper.”