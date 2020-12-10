A capsule look at this weekend’s United States Hockey League games:
MUSKEGON LUMBERJACKS (3-2-1) AT DUBUQUE FIGHTING SAINTS (1-5-0)
When: 7:05 p.m. tonight, Friday and Saturday at Mystique Community Ice Center
Media: Video available at HockeyTV.com (subscription required); audio only at mixlr.com/dubuque-fighting-saints.
Season series: This weekend will be the second, third and fourth of 10 meetings between the teams. They will play three of those games April 8-10 in Muskegon. The Lumberjacks beat Dubuque, 7-4, on the opening night of the season.
Scouting Dubuque: After a slow start due to coronavirus concerns, the Saints picked up their first win of the season Saturday with a 5-3 decision over Waterloo. Daniyal Dzhaniyev leads the team with four goals and seven points through six games. Dubuque ranks 11th with an 8.7% conversion rate on the power play and 13th with a 73.1% success rate on the penalty kill.
Scouting Muskegon: The Lumberjacks have six players – Cameron Berg, Danil Gushchin, John Farinacci, Alex Gagne, Dylan Wendt and Cristophe Tellier – averaging at least one point per game and rank third in the league with 31 goals scored. But they’ve also allowed 31 goals, tied for third most in the USHL. Muskegon’s power play ranks eighth at 18.2% and the penalty kill is last at 57.9%.
Ring the bell: For each goal the Saints score during home games in December, Old Chicago restaurant will donate $25 to the Salvation Army. Fans wishing to donate to the cause can visit www.SalArmy.US/Saints.