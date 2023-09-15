Here is a capsule look at tonight’s key area games:
IOWA
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD (3-0) at MUSCATINE (1-2)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Muscatine won, 42-31
Outlook — The Class 5A No. 4-ranked Mustangs are 3-0 for the first time since 2009 and can match that team’s start with a victory tonight over the Muskies. The matchup has not gone in Hempstead’s favor in recent history, with Muscatine winning three of the four matchups since 2014. Hempstead won the 2021 meeting, 55-14. The Mustangs are running the ball at a much better rate this season than last and are averaging 2.3 more yards per carry this year. Quinn Breitbach leads the team with 413 rushing yards and four touchdowns, and can match his team-leading total from last year with just 59 yards tonight. Tate Woodruff leads the defense with 2.5 sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss. Jaden Montgomery, who is the team’s second leading rusher, has 2.0 sacks and 4.0 tackles for loss.
TH prediction — Hempstead 35, Muscatine 14
URBANDALE (1-2) at DUBUQUE SENIOR (0-3)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — The Rams have had a rough start to the season, but it doesn’t figure to get much easier with a visit from the J-Hawks. Senior has scored just 27 points through four games this season while Urbandale has scored 37. Senior quarterback Daylin Moore had his best performance in last week’s 28-7 loss to crosstown rival Hempstead, completing 9 of 16 passes for 109 yards with an interception. He also ran 11 times for 50 yards. Finishing drives will be critical for Senior if it is going to end a five-game losing streak that dates to last season. The teams have not met in the Bound era (2008-present).
TH prediction — Urbandale 24, Senior 21
NORTH SCOTT (3-0) at WESTERN DUBUQUE (2-1)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — North Scott won, 38-15
Outlook — The Class 4A No. 5-ranked Bobcats and top-ranked Lancers have developed quite the rivalry over the past several years and tonight’s game is one of the most highly anticipated of the week. North Scott has won the last two meetings, but Western Dubuque won the last four before that, including a pair of playoff games on the Bobcats’ way to the 2018 and 2019 state championship games. Grant Glausser leads Western Dubuque with 517 rushing yards and five touchdowns, and quarterback Tanner Anderson has thrown for 583 and eight scores. The biggest challenge tonight will be stopping North Scott quarterback Kyler Gerardy, who has passed for 689 yards and seven touchdowns and rushed for 452 yards and six scores.
TH prediction — North Scott 31, Western Dubuque 28
DAVENPORT ASSUMPTION (2-1) at DUBUQUE WAHLERT (2-1)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Wahlert won, 34-21
Outlook — The Golden Eagles got back on track last week with a blowout victory over Clinton, but the forecast won’t be quite so easy tonight. Assumption had owned this series until last year and is 9-1 against Wahlert since 2014, with each of those wins decided by at least 21 points. This is a different Wahlert program, though, and the Eagles aren’t the heavy underdog anymore. Michael Bormann leads the Wahlert offense with 549 yards and six touchdowns. Putting pressure on Assumption QB Jake Timmons (421 passing yards, two TDs) and containing running back Angelo Jackson (617 rushing yards, nine touchdowns) will be paramount.
TH prediction — Davenport Assumption 35, Wahlert 28
MAQUOKETA (3-0) at MARION (2-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — The fierce, longtime rivals renew acquaintances this season for the first time since 2019. Maquoketa is 8-6 against Marion since 2006 and won the last meeting, 35-10. The Cardinals are off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2009. Quarterback Carter Meyer accounted for six touchdowns, throwing for 252 yards and running for 140 in last week’s win over Northeast Goose Lake.
TH prediction — Maquoketa 27, Marion 24
CLAYTON RIDGE (1-2, 1-1) AT BELLEVUE (1-2, 1-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Bellevue won, 20-14
Outlook — The Comets have controlled this series of late, winning six in a row over the Eagles. The last two, however, have been one-score affairs. Both teams had breakout offensive performances last week while earning their first wins of the season. Bellevue QB Hunter Putman threw for three scores and 205 yards passing, and Clayton Ridge’s Kahne Bolsinger racked up 156 yards rushing and a touchdown. This has been a low-scoring rivalry game of late, but with the offenses clicking, expect some points on the scoreboard.
TH prediction — Bellevue 38, Clayton Ridge 24
BECKMAN CATHOLIC (0-3, 0-0) AT WILTON (3-0, 0-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — It’s been a struggle thus far for the Trailblazers, who notched their first touchdown of the season last week against Alburnett. Despite their third straight loss, Beckman found a rushing attack for really the first time this season as Isaac Burlage ran for 100 yards on 18 carries. That trend will need to continue tonight against the Class 1A No. 7-ranked undefeated Beavers, who have allowed just six points all season.
TH prediction — Wilton 35, Beckman Catholic 7
CASCADE (0-3, 0-0) AT WEST BRANCH (1-2, 0-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — West Branch has taken two of three in this series, but Cascade won the last matchup in 2020. The Cougars look to rebound after a tough offensive performance last week in a shutout loss to Monticello. Through three games, Cascade is averaging just 8.6 points and will need to see a boost to reach the win column. At 1-2, West Branch’s record is a bit deceiving having faced 3A top-ranked Williamsburg and two other teams receiving votes in their respective polls.
TH prediction — West Branch 35, Cascade 14
ILLINOIS
GALENA (2-1) AT SARANAC (MICH.) (2-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — The Pirates make the nearly six-hour jaunt to central Michigan to face off against Saranac. Galena has been impressive so far over its three contests with its only loss coming in a hard-fought game last week against Class 1A No. 2-ranked Forreston. Saranac averages 32 points per game so far, so tonight’s nonconventional matchup should provide a good test for the Pirates as they return to NUIC play next week.
TH prediction — Galena 28, Saranac 24
FULTON (1-2, 1-2) at STOCKTON (1-2, 1-2)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Fulton won, 44-6
Outlook — The Blackhawks are facing a stiff test for the second straight week after falling to 1A top-ranked Lena-Winslow last week. Fulton, despite its 1-2 record, landed at No. 8 in the most recent rankings. The Steamers, too, have had a gauntlet-like schedule having faced No. 1 Lena/Winslow in Week 2 and No. 2 Forreston to open the season. Both teams are looking to even up their records in what should be a tight battle.
TH prediction — Fulton 27, Stockton 24
WISCONSIN
BENTON/SCALES MOUND/SHULLSBURG (1-3, 1-1) at POTOSI/CASSVILLE (3-1, 1-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Potosi/Cassville won, 28-12
Outlook — Potosi/Cassville rebounded nicely from its first loss with a blowout win over Cuba City last week and will begin the march toward a third consecutive Six Rivers Conference championship when it meets the Knights. Eli Adams leads the co-op with 469 rushing yards and five touchdowns, but Potosi/Cassville features a three-headed monster with Braden Fishnick (401 yards, four TDs) and Roman Friederick (381 yards, seven TDs). Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg is just two weeks removed from a 36-point outing in a win over Fennimore, and another such performance will be needed to knock off Potosi/Cassville. Parker Mullen paces the tri-op with 309 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
TH prediction — Potosi/Cassville 42, Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 14
SEASON RECORDS (LAST WEEK)
O’Neill — 12-5 (4-1)
Miller — 10-1 (4-0)