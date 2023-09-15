09082023-seniorvshempstead1-dk.jpg
Buy Now

Dubuque Hempstead’s Race Benham tries to elude Dubuque Senior’s Andrew Theisen during their game last week at Dalzell Field. Benham and the Mustangs play at Muscatine tonight, trying to start the season 4-0 for the first time since 2009, while the Rams host Urbandale searching for their first victory of the year.

 Dave Kettering / Tele

Here is a capsule look at tonight’s key area games:

IOWA

Recommended for you

Tim O’Neill

Danny Miller