Cascade's Devin Simon steals second as Beckman Catholic's Shea Steffen waits for the throw during their Class 2A regional quarterfinal softball game with Beckman Catholic at Cascade High School in Cascade, Iowa on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
CASCADE, Iowa — What looked like the third straight drubbing of the Beckman Catholic softball team by rival Cascade this season turned into a wild finish, with the Class 2A No. 7-ranked Cougars surviving a determined upset bid by the Trailblazers, 11-8, in a 2A Region 8 quarterfinal on Wednesday at Cascade High School.
Cascade Coach Jason Simon was not necessarily surprised by the slow start.
“We needed to get in the flow of the game after having been off for a week, because of the first-round bye, and we lost some of the momentum we had built up,” he said. “It did take a couple of innings, and we made some mistakes to give them their first two runs, but once we did that, our bats woke up.”
Just three weeks ago on the same Cascade field, the Cougars routed Beckman, 16-2 and 17-8, in a doubleheader sweep.
After a slow start Wednesday, Cascade did indeed wake up, with a six-run second inning keyed by Taryn Hoffman’s two-run double down the third-base line.
After a hit batter, Devin Simon singled in a run, and Sophie Miller singled in two more. The first of Claudia Noonan’s two doubles plated the sixth run to give Cascade a 7-2 lead.
The Cougars added another run in the third, two more in the fifth and one in the sixth to take a commanding 11-2 lead into the top of the seventh inning.
Cougars pitcher Kate Green sailed through the first six innings allowing only three singles and two unearned runs. She recorded 10 groundball outs in that span.
But just when it looked like Green was ready to close out the win, Beckman found new life getting a single, a walk, and two more singles that scored one run and loaded the bases. With an 0-2 count, the Trailblazers’ Reese Osterhaus crushed a towering no-doubt home run to dead center field, suddenly making the score 11-7. Maddy Kruse and Trista Schmidt followed with singles, and Anna Sperfslage hit a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Kruse. With the tying run at the plate, Green retired Addi Burlage on a ground ball back to the pitcher to end the game.
“No, I was not expecting that finish, but credit Beckman. They got some hits, and our pitcher missed her spot to a really good hitter (for the grand slam), and that’s what happens.” Jason Simon said. “Kate was good all game, and got a little tired in that seventh inning, so we will learn from this.”
The bottom half of Cascade’s lineup provided the hitting stars for the game, with Emma Nauman getting three hits, Addison Frake and Taryn Hoffman hitting doubles, and No. 9 batter Mya Curry collecting a triple and double.
Cougars No. 3 hitter Claudian Noonan collected two doubles, and was impressed with the multiple contributions up and down the lineup.
“ I thought the whole team worked together tonight, and not just the top half of the order. We all went together which will really help us in the coming games,” she said. “We looked a little rusty early after a week off, but we keep pushing through. The ending was very nerve-wracking, but we were all ready to come back swinging if we needed to bat again.” Noonan said.
Beckman finished with nine hits, with Shea Steffen finishing with three hits, while Kruse, Schmidt, and Osterhaus all had two hits apiece.
With the win, Cascade has won 15 of their last 16 games, including eight in a row.
Cascade will host Northeast Goose Lake on Friday in the Region 8 semifinal.
Jason Simon hopes his team has a bit of a chip on its shoulders.
“We feel like we were snubbed a bit after an outstanding year,” he said. “We are the top-ranked team in our district, yet we will have to play two ranked teams to win the regional. We’ll just have to take care of business.”