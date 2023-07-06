CASCADE, Iowa — What looked like the third straight drubbing of the Beckman Catholic softball team by rival Cascade this season turned into a wild finish, with the Class 2A No. 7-ranked Cougars surviving a determined upset bid by the Trailblazers, 11-8, in a 2A Region 8 quarterfinal on Wednesday at Cascade High School.

Cascade Coach Jason Simon was not necessarily surprised by the slow start.

