Lola Grap wouldn’t have believed this just a couple of years ago.
The Dubuque Wahlert senior earned her third consecutive trip to the Iowa Class 1A state bowling tournament on Tuesday afternoon at Cherry Lanes.
Grap shot a 210-197—407 to win her second straight regional championship and sparked the Golden Eagles to the team title with a 2,405. Wahlert will bowl at the state tournament Monday at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo for the third straight season.
“I remember being a freshman and thinking that making it to state as an individual would be pretty much impossible,” said Grap, who beat Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Emma Pitz by 35 pins for the individual crown. “So, to do it two years in a row, especially senior year, is an amazing feeling. It’s a rewarding feeling, knowing how much work goes into it. And it means so much to me to be going back to state with the whole team.
“This whole season, we had the mindset of, ‘We’ve done it before, we can do it again.’ But, all it takes is one bad day at regionals and you don’t make it. It’s nice to know we can pull through when we need to and peak at the right time.”
The Eagles beat runner-up West Delaware by 185 pins. Sumner-Fredericksburg finished third at 2,083, followed by Waukon (1,966), Waterloo Columbus (1,834) and Benton Community (1,747).
Wahlert junior Jamie Vondra finished third individually with a 351, while senior Abbie Beutin took fifth at 337. Junior Natalie Kelzer contributed a 262, and senior Hannah Busch had a 256, while junior Alaina Stecklein’s 237 did not factor in the scoring.
“It really helped to have the experience of making it to state last year,” Vondra said. “This tournament is so different from any other meet during the year. There’s so much more anticipation and excitement, but we came in with a good, calm mindset overall.
“Just like last year, we’re peaking at the right time.”
Wahlert led by 140 after individuals and rolled Baker games of 152, 143, 194, 153 and 150 to close out the regional title.
“It wasn’t always pretty, but the girls did what it takes to come out on the right end of it,” Wahlert assistant coach Paul Gregory said. “They were definitely into it all day. They knew what they had to do and did it.”
West Delaware claimed the seventh through 10th individual spots, led by Kyleigh Marsden’s 318. Madi Shontz shot 314, followed by Alexus Riley (302) and Kaley Pettlon (276), while Lydia Heims took 14th at 263 and Brooklyn Lambson’s 231 did not factor in the scoring. The Hawks shot Baker games of 123,169, 114, 189 and 152.
CLASS 1A, DISTRICT 1
Emily Hall (465), Mackenzie Kelly (437) and Kaelan Kelly (428) went 1-2-3 in individuals to lead Camanche to the team title with a 3,179. DeWitt Central finished second at 2,731, followed by Maquoketa (2,573), Monticello (1,991) and Bellevue (1,666).
Maquoketa’s Alexsandra Thomas finished seventh with a 362, while Eliza Linden claimed 12th with a 334, Morgan Brown placed 13th with a 330 and Sara Andresen took 14th with a 326. Allyson Coates contributed a 313, and Faith Zabran’s 296 did not factor in Maquoketa’s scoring. The Cardinals shot Baker games of 189, 191, 147, 168 and 213.
Paige Mangler led Bellevue with a 276, followed by Hailey Olszewski (238), Makenna Putman (234), Deanna Bakey (200) and Joy Glaser (186). The Comets had Baker games of 132, 97, 90, 104 and 109.