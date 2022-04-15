The hot volleyball ticket tonight is at the University of Dubuque’s Stoltz Sports Center.
When University of Northern Iowa assistant coach Kim Davis was looking for a neutral site to play defending NCAA Division I national champion Wisconsin in a spring exhibition matchup, she knew who to reach out to.
“Kim and I are friends, and we’ve coached together at the Iowa High Performance summer camp,” said Dubuque coach April Elsbernd, who is entering her 14th season this fall leading the Spartans. “She reached out to me in an email in early February, wanting to play the match at a neutral site (between Cedar Falls and Madison). This was the perfect spot.”
And so tonight, the reigning national champion Badgers will take the court on the UD campus to play the Panthers, with first serve at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 with all parking lots open for spectators on campus, as tickets were free and sold out in 40 minutes. Potential walk-up tickets may be available at the door beginning at 7:30, and one way or another, it’s going to be a packed house.
“This really gives a lot of local people the opportunity to come and watch the game and see the national champions in person,” Elsbernd said. “Having access to watch a game like this in a really cool environment will be special.”
It’s been a fun, thrilling process for the Spartans’ program and administration in preparing to host this unique opportunity. Plus, the quick sellout gauges local interest.
“I responded to Kim within minutes and said, ‘Yes, we’ll figure it out,’” Elsbernd said. “It’s taken some time to get things settled and everything planned, making sure we’re on board with the administration and the staffing.
“I was lucky enough to see Wisconsin play in the tournament last year in Madison making their run to the national championship. I always love watching any sort of volleyball, but Division I is a whole other level.”
Wisconsin finished last season with a 31-3 record overall and a 17-3 mark in Big Ten play en route to an NCAA championship win over Nebraska last December in Columbus, Ohio.
The Badgers are led by Kelly Sheffield, who is entering his 10th season at the helm of the program with 236 wins since arriving in Madison, as well as three straight Big Ten championships and Final Four appearances.
Bobbi Petersen just completed her 22nd season leading Northern Iowa, which finished 12-19 overall and 7-11 in the Missouri Valley Conference last year.
“In most circles, Kelly Sheffield is everyone’s hero and you get a little starstruck,” Elsbernd said. “Same with Bobbi Petersen, too. She’s such a staple at Northern Iowa and has done so many great things for the sport.”
Julia Orzol, a to-be sophomore from Poland, returns as Wisconsin’s leading attacker, posting 309 kills in her first collegiate season. Orzol also ranked third last season for the Badgers with 229 digs, but she’ll be resting an injury and won’t be playing tonight.
Devyn Robinson, a to-be junior and Ankeny Centennial grad, returns as Wisconsin’s top blocker after notching 121 total blocks last year.
Emily Holterhaus, who will be a junior this fall from Pella, Iowa, led the Panthers last season with 320 kills and added 280 digs.
“We’re excited to be a part of this and showcase that level of volleyball in the Dubuque community,” Elsbernd said. “We have so many volleyball fans in this area. It’s not necessarily surprising how quickly tickets sold out, but to do so in 40 minutes is pretty incredible. It’s going to be a really fun night.”