Here is a capsule look at today’s Iowa Class 4A state semifinals:
NO. 1 CEDAR RAPIDS XAVIER (24-6) VS. NO. 4 WESTERN DUBUQUE (25-10)
Site: The Alliant Energy PowerHouse, Cedar Rapids
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Radio: KDST-FM 99.3
Livestream: ighsau.org
Xavier’s stat leaders: Eve Magill (Sr., 261 kills, 3.2 per set), Jazmine Yamilkoski (Sr., 831 assists, 10.1 per set), Brooklyn Miller (Soph., 268 digs, 3.2 per set), Anika Ivester (Soph., 112 blocks, 1.3 per set), Katy Garrison (Sr., 41 ace serves)
Western Dubuque’s stat leaders: Meg Besler (Sr., 344 kills, 3.5 per set), Maddy Maahs (Jr., 994 assists, 10.1 per set), Ella Meyer (Soph., 452 digs, 4.6 per set; 40 ace serves), Libby Lansing (Soph., 68 blocks)
Outlook: Another rematch is on tap for the Bobcats, who defeated Sergeant Bluff-Luton in a five-set thriller in the quarterfinals, 25-14, 19-25, 20-25, 25-12, 15-11, in a rematch of last year’s state championship game ... The top-seeded Saints were impressive in their quarterfinal sweep of Dallas Center-Grimes, 25-19, 25-14, 25-21 ... On the first step of WD’s magical run to a state runner-up finish last year, the seventh-seeded Bobcats upset the No. 2 Saints in the quarterfinals, 25-23, 21-25, 18-25, 25-21, 15-10, and now the teams will meet again in WD’s second straight rematch at state from last season ... These teams met once during the regular season, at the North Scott tournament on Sept. 12. The match resulted in a 2-0 sweep victory for Xavier ... WD’s hitting prowess was on display in the quarterfinals, as Meg Besler had 13 kills, Maddie Harris and Libby Lansing had 12 kills apiece, and Meredith Bahl added 10 kills. Besler, Harris and Bahl all surpassed 500 career kills this season ... The Saints were equally impressive hitting in their quarterfinal, as Maya Karl and Elyse Winter had 11 kills apiece, Katy Garrison added 10 kills and Eve Magill added nine ... The winner advances to the state championship match on Thursday at 12:30 p.m.
NO. 6 WEST DELAWARE (28-11) VS. NO. 7 GILBERT (27-9)
Site: The Alliant Energy PowerHouse, Cedar Rapids
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Radio: KMCH-FM 94.7
Livestream: ighsau.org
West Delaware’s stat leaders: Ava Hauser (Sr., 310 kills, 3.5 per set), Carlee Smith (Jr., 948 assists, 9.2 per set), Ella Koloc (Jr., 401 digs, 3.8 per set), Allie Demmer (Soph., 57 blocks), Kayla Felton (Jr., 59 ace serves)
Gilbert’s stat leaders: Thea Rotto (Sr., 311 kills, 3.5 per set), Nessa Johnson (Sr., 430 assists, 4.8 per set), Erin Bathie (Sr., 344 digs, 4 per set), Bella Nelson (Jr., 59 blocks)
Outlook: It was a pair of upsets in the quarterfinals that set the stage for this matchup of lower seeds in the semifinals. The Hawks battled for a grinding five-set victory over No. 3 Glenwood, 25-17, 24-26, 20-25, 25-22, 16-14, while the Tigers were dominant in upsetting No. 2 North Scott with a sweep, 25-19, 25-14, 25-21 ... West Delaware reached the state semifinals last season before bowing out to eventual champion Sergeant Bluff-Luton ... The Hawks were unbelievable on the defensive end in their comeback win in the quarterfinals, totaling 108 digs with double-digit efforts from Ella Koloc (36), Alivia Schulte (24), Kayla Felton (21) and Ava Hauser (12) ... The Hawks will need that against the balance-offensive attack of the Tigers, who racked up 40 kills and had North Scott on its heels.