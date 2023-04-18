Here is a capsule look at area boys soccer teams:
TRI-RIVERS CONFERENCE
BELLEVUE MARQUETTE
Coach — Tyler Goedken (1st season)
Last year — 7-6
Returning starters — Ethan DeSotel (Sr.); Trevor Klein (Sr.); Reiter Patzner (Sr.); Evan Scott (Sr.); Isaac Brinker (Jr.); Kannon Still (Jr.)
Other returning veterans — Caden Kettmann (Jr.); Jacob Litterer (Soph.); Eli Scott (Soph.)
Promising newcomers — Cameron Templeton (Fr.); Cameron Gerlach (Fr.); Wyatt Gregorich (Fr.); Keaton Hofelmeyer (Fr.); Koen Roeder (Fr.); Samuel Schmidt (Fr.); Brady Sieverding (Fr.)
Outlook — This season marks the Mohawks’ first without the roster additions from crosstown rival Bellevue, which started its own program. Marquette does return plenty of experience, though, with eight upperclassmen who have already made an impact on the field. It also helps having multiple players taller than 6-foot. The Mohawks lost their top two scorers from last season, though. Scott is the top returning scorer after tallying six goals and two assists. Klein and Still added three goals apiece, and Brinker had a goal and three assists.
UPPER IOWA CONFERENCE
CLAYTON RIDGE
Coach — Dan Pierce (3rd season)
Last year — 7-7
Returning starters — Daniel Lara (Sr.); Erik Flores (Sr.); Caden Strader (Sr.); Kylar Millard (Sr.); Kurt Ross (Sr.); Jake Moore (Sr.); Carter Esmann (Sr.); Jace Fassbinder (Jr.)
Other returning veterans — John Chuyma (Jr.); Brennan Miller (Jr.); Jesus Lara (Soph.); Joshua Stade (Sr.)
Promising newcomers — Jackson Patino (Sr.); Gavin Moser (Sr.); Chris Gebhardt (Fr.); Nicholas Miller (Fr.); Kaden Arneson (Fr.)
Outlook — The Eagles have only been competing as a program for two seasons prior to this spring and entered this season with a 12-13 record. The hopes are rising this season, too, with seven returning seniors with starting experience, eight returning starters overall and buoyed confidence. Teamwork will be a strength for Clayton Ridge this season, but the team’s depth will be tested. Fassbinder led the team with 27 points (11 goals, 5 assists) last season. Millard and Chuyma had five apiece and Daniel Lara had four.
WAMAC CONFERENCE
WEST DELAWARE
Coach — Matt Knutson (5th season)
Last year — 1-15
Returning veterans — Deion Wilson (Jr., D); Boston McAulay (Jr., D); Keegan Carnicle (Soph., M/F); Landen Palmer (Soph., D); Gil Johnson (Soph., M)
Promising newcomers — Carson Turnis (Sr., M); Cruz Timmerman (Sr., D); Bryce Smith (Sr., M); Tallyn VanThemsce (Sr., D); William Kelley (Fr., M); Garrett Taylor (Fr., GK/D); Jaxson Weber (Fr., M/F); Rhett Ronenberg (Fr., F); Andre Gomez (Fr., M)
Outlook — The Hawks have been in a rough patch for the last several seasons and have won more than two games in a season just three times since 2011. West Delaware is just 2-60 over the last four completed seasons. The team scored just seven goals all of last season and four the year before that. It doesn’t help that just five of a possible 10 players eligible to return this season are back. Carnicle is the only returning player who scored a goal last year, finding the net twice.
