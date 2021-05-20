The University of Wisconsin-Platteville on Wednesday announced the hiring of Trevor Kittleson as its new head wrestling coach.
Kittleson brings 10 years of coaching experience and most recently served as the associate head coach at Loras College in Dubuque. In 2016, when Kittleson joined the staff, the Duhawks progressed from a 2-13 finish from the previous year to a 12-7 record, in addition to a sixth-place finish at the NCAA Division III National Championships. The program continued to grow and most recently finished runner-up at the 2019 national tournament.
Kittleson has been named the Lower Midwest Regional Assistant Coach of the Year three times, most recently in 2020. During his time at Loras, the program boasted 27 all-Americans, 33 national qualifiers, one national finalist and two national champions along with 23 National Wrestling Coaches’ Association Scholar All-Americans. The Duhawks were also American Rivers Conference Champions in 2020, runner-up in 2017, 2018, and 2019 and third place in 2021. Regionally, the team finished runner-up in 2017, 2018, 2019 and were regional champions in 2020.
The St. Ansgar, Iowa, native wrestled for the University of Northern Iowa from 2006 to 2011 and qualified for the NCAA tournament as a 149-pound sophomore in 2009.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
UW-La Crosse 14, UW-Platteville 13 (10 innings) — At La Crosse, Wis.: The sixth-seeded Pioneers’ season ended on a bases-loaded wild pitch in the bottom of the 10th in the opening round of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament. The Eagles scored four runs in the ninth and three in the 10th to advance to this weekend’s Final Four in Whitewater.
Mitchell McLaughlin and Logan Kozak had three hits apiece, Austin Pullara and Grant Mullins had two each, and Jonathan Kelso homered to lead Platteville’s 15-hit attack. UW-P finished 15-26.
Loras, UD open A-R-C play — Loras drew the No. 3 seed for the A-R-C tournament and meets No. 6 Simpson (17-21) at 11 a.m. today in the first round of the A-R-C tournament. The Duhawks (22-16) are in a pod with No. 7 Wartburg (14-26) and No. 2 Luther (27-13) at Waverly, Iowa.
Dubuque (17-22) is the No. 5 seed and plays No. 4 Buena Vista (19-21) at 11 a.m. at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids. The Spartans play in a pod with No. 1 Coe (32-5) and No. 8 Central (14-25).
The double-elimination tournament will be decided Saturday at Mount Mercy.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Local trio honored by A-R-C — Three local softball players earned second-team all-A-R-C honors on Wednesday. They include Dubuque’s Rachel Trader, a junior from Morris, Ill., and Emily Bloomer, a junior from Burlington, Iowa, and Loras’ Jessica Bulanda, a sophomore from Romeoville, Ill.
PREP SOFTBALL
East Dubuque 13, Warren/Stockton 6 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Anna Jo Berryman went 3-for-4, and Kate Sullivan and Erica Dolan chipped in two hits apiece as East Dubuque pounded out 13 hits. Sullivan also homered and earned the pitching win. Warren/Stockton got two hits each from Lauren Kehl and Kaylee Luke.
PREP BASEBALL
Warren/Stockton 6, Galena 3 – Alex Marsden, Austin Chumbler and Matthew Reidl had two hits apiece and Warren/Stockton earned the home victory. Chumbler also earned the pitching victory by scattering three hits in five innings of work. Will Nack and Sam Hesselbacher drove in runs for the Pirates.