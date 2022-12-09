brannman
Dubuque Fighting Saints goaltender Marcus Brännman will represent Team Sweden at the World Junior Championships later this month.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

Magnus Hävelid picked the perfect night to get a read on Marcus Brännman’s compete level.

Hävelid, the head coach of the Swedish National Junior Team, watched the Dubuque Fighting Saints goaltender will his team to a 4-3 overtime victory over rival Des Moines on Nov. 26 at the Dubuque Ice Arena. Brännman made a season-high 44 saves, many of the highlight-reel variety, to outduel countryman Max Lundgren.

