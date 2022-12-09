Magnus Hävelid picked the perfect night to get a read on Marcus Brännman’s compete level.
Hävelid, the head coach of the Swedish National Junior Team, watched the Dubuque Fighting Saints goaltender will his team to a 4-3 overtime victory over rival Des Moines on Nov. 26 at the Dubuque Ice Arena. Brännman made a season-high 44 saves, many of the highlight-reel variety, to outduel countryman Max Lundgren.
The performance made enough of an impression to help Brännman earn one of three goaltender spots for Team Sweden in the World Junior Championships in Moncton, New Brunswick, and Halifax, Nova Scotia. The tournament begins Dec. 26 and runs through Jan. 5.
“Obviously, it’s a tremendous honor and a lot of fun to represent your country in an international tournament,” said Brännman, a 19-year-old who represented Sweden at the U16 and U17 levels before earning an invitation to the U20 Four Nations Tournament this summer to determine early candidates for the World Junior Championships. “It’s a great feeling to know the national coaches think so highly of you that they ask you to be a part of a group like that.
“It was actually kind of surreal when they told me I made it. It’s hard to describe what it feels like.”
Brännman earned the opportunity.
That has been a common theme for the 5-foot-11, 176-pound native of Bromma, Sweden, since he arrived in Dubuque in September without a guaranteed roster spot or any kind of backup plan.
“He came here to prove himself, and he’s worked super hard every single day he’s been here,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “He’s just so damn competitive. We’ll be doing forward skills drills where there are a million pucks coming at him, and he gets pissed every time one goes in. Some of them, he has zero chance to stop, just because that’s the way the drills work.
“But that just speaks to his work ethic and his character. And that’s why he’s been named to the national team. It’s a huge honor for him, and we can’t wait to watch him on TV later this month.”
The Saints selected Brännman in the 10th round, 142nd overall, in the 2021 USHL Draft. He spent last season with Orebro HK J20 and went 5-4-1 with a 3.28 goals against average and .901 save percentage in 11 regular-season games before going 3-0 with a 2.00 GAA and .935 save percentage in the playoffs.
This summer, he went 1-0 with a 1.96 GAA and .925 save percentage for Sweden at the Four Nations Tournament.
“He came here on a tryout with no promises, and he went from that to making the most-prestigious Junior hockey tournament in the world,” said Saints president of hockey operations and general manager Kalle Larsson, himself a native of Sweden. “It speaks a lot about the work he does and the belief he has in himself. I’m super proud of his work, his personality and his determination.
“He’s going to be on the biggest stage with the best players in the world, but that’s where he belongs. He’s that kind of goalie. He’s played for Sweden when he was younger, so he has the pedigree. But I always thought, if there are three goalies in the ’03 birthyear who are better than him … Sweden was going to be in really, really good shape moving forward.”
In 11 games with Dubuque, Brännman has gone 5-4-1 with a 3.28 GAA and .901 save percentage while splitting time with veteran Paxton Geisel. The experience on the smaller ice surfaces of North America will certainly serve him well at the World Junior Championships.
North American rinks measure 200 feet by 85 feet, while European nations play on Olympic-sized sheets of 200 feet by 100 feet. The smaller surfaces create different angles for goaltenders, as well as more physicality and a quicker pace.
“It’s helped me a lot, and I’m sure it had something to do with me being picked for the national team,” Brännman said. “I’m used to it now after a couple of months, a bunch of games and a bunch of practices. It’s a big adjustment, and I feel like I’ll be a lot more prepared for it than guys who are coming over from Europe and playing on the smaller ice for the first time.”
Brännman will compete for playing time with Vegas Golden Knights prospect Carl Lundbom and Ian Blomquist, both of whom skate for Swedish club teams. Lundbom plays for powerhouse Djurgardens and Blomquist plays for Vasteras IK.
“I’ve practiced with them, and I’ve played with them in the past, and they’re very good goalies,” Brännman said. “But I’ll fight for playing time, no matter what.
“This trip to the U.S. has been really fun for me. I had to fight for a spot on the team here in Dubuque, and my plan is to do the same with the national team.”
Brännman continues a recent trend of Dubuque goaltenders competing in the World Junior Championships. Providence College freshman Philip Svedeback represented Sweden last winter, Los Angeles Kings prospet Lukas Parik played for the Czech Republic in 2020 and 2021, and University of Michigan junior Erik Portillo played for Sweden in 2020.
In the history of the tournament, the Saints have been represented by 21 different players.
“It’s huge for the organization,” Larsson said. “It shows that you can come to Dubuque as one of the top players in the world and we will help you develop and get to another level. Or, you can come here and earn a spot on a national team with the development and exposure you’re going to get from playing for us and in the USHL.
“It speaks to the organization and the league. That’s how good an opportunity you have by playing in the USHL, which a lot of people consider the best Junior hockey league in the world.”
The Saints could have multiple representatives at the World Junior Championships this season.
Team Sweden named current Saints forward Oliver Moberg to its reserve list, meaning he has been registered as a potential injury replacement. Moberg, also a Bromma native, has contributed five goals and 15 points in 15 games in his first season with the Saints.
Earlier this week, USA Hockey named University of Massachusetts freshman forward Kenny Connors, a native of Glen Mills, Pa., to its 32-man preliminary roster for the tournament. The Los Angeles Kings forward prospect contributed 28 goals and 74 points in 111 games over two seasons in Dubuque and has seven goals and 17 points in 16 games for the Minutemen this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.