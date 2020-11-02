Talk about an intriguing matchup to open the Iowa Class 4A state volleyball tournament.
The two programs that met in the 4A championship match last year will be opening play in a rematch today, only this time in the quarterfinals, as No. 4-seeded Western Dubuque (24-10) battles fifth-seeded and defending state champ Sergeant Bluff-Luton (23-6) at 5:30 p.m. at The Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.
“It’s just kind of a revenge game for us,” said WD senior Meg Besler, who leads the Bobcats with 331 kills on the season. “They took us down in the championship match last year, and that hurt us. Now, we’re getting another chance at them and we’re excited for that and really just excited to go down there and play.”
In last year’s final, the Warriors executed an impressive sweep of the Bobcats to win it all, 25-20, 25-14, 25-18, and ended WD’s magical season with a program-best runner-up finish. In the rematch, the Bobcats are hoping to dig their claws in a little more.
“I think it’s good for the girls,” Bobcats coach Megan Scherrman said. “We are definitely not the same team as last year. We’re still down at state, and it’s the best eight teams in 4A down there. It’s good to have a rematch and we can show them that we’re not the same team as last year.”
Although still similar to last year, the Bobcats are led by three standout hitters at the net in Besler, Meredith Bahl and Maddie Harris. All three players topped 500 career kills this fall and provide a bevy of options for elite setter Maddy Maahs, whose 950 assists on the season rank third in all of Iowa.
“It’s very unique and so fun knowing we have three — well, really five — hitters we can rely on,” Besler said. “That takes so much pressure off of our setter, and we wouldn’t be anywhere without her. It’s great to have five hitters who can put the ball away anytime and a setter that’s so great.”
Bahl, a junior, had 71 kills as a freshman before exploding for 327 as a sophomore and has 201 this year for 599 career kills. Harris, another junior, notched six kills as a freshman before erupting for 296 last year and has 247 this fall for 549 in her career. A senior, Besler had 189 kills last year and added 331 this year for 520 in her career.
“That’s something that makes it tough for other teams,” Scherrman said. “We have a front row that gives us a lot of good options with a tremendous setter who knows when to get them the ball. It starts with the setter, and they know when and where she’s going to get them the ball. With a lot of strong hitting options, they’re hard to defend.”
While the Bobcats feel they are a different and more-matured team than a season ago, the Warriors almost certainly feel the same way and won’t be an easy out in defending their crown.
“They definitely run a different offense than we’re used to,” Scherrman said. “They have lots of hitters that can hit from different spots, and it will be difficult for our girls in pointing that out. We have to focus on our side, don’t give them anything they don’t deserve and make sure we stay focused on what we’re doing. It starts on our side of the court.”
The winner of the big title game rematch will meet the winner of No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier (23-6) and No. 8 Dallas Center-Grimes (17-4) in the state semifinals on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.
“We know we have a target on our back and everyone is out for us,” Besler said. “We took out teams last year during our run, and teams will be looking to do the same thing to us this year. We can’t let the pressure get to us. Play our game, stay focused and we’ll come out on top.”