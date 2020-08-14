James Culotta’s goal is to someday be a head soccer coach at the collegiate level.
With the uncertain status of the game from spring and now heading into fall, this was the right time for the Dubuque Senior boys coach to make the jump.
Culotta, who spent two seasons coaching the Rams — but only got one season on the field of competition — stepped down late last month to accept an assistant coaching position with the Ohio Wesleyan University women’s soccer program. Culotta also served as a graduate assistant with the University of Wisconsin-Platteville women’s program.
“My main goal has always been to get into the college game,” Culotta said. “The opportunity arose and with the way everything with COVID is right now, I had to take my opportunity to get into the college game, and so it took me to Ohio.”
Culotta took over the Rams post in 2019, leading the Rams to a 6-11 mark.
Senior had high expectations for the 2020 season before the global coronavirus pandemic forced Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to close schools and cancel spring interscholastic sports seasons.
“I was really looking forward to last season with Senior,” Culotta said. “We established a culture, we had guys who loved to work hard and they loved to just play together as a team.”
Culotta is facing a similar situation at his new post. Ohio Wesleyan’s fall season has been canceled, but the program will still be allowed to train. He expects to welcome the incoming freshman class to campus this weekend and is hopeful the team will be able to begin training later this month.
As for the Rams, Culotta believes the best is yet to come.
“Whoever gets that job next is going to be in an amazing situation,” he said, noting a group of 6-7 seniors-to-be who started as sophomores in 2019. “Those guys would have been probably some of our most influential players. There’s a lot of continuity with that group.
“If they get on the field next spring, they’re going to be super dangerous.”