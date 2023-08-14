CASCADE, Iowa — Everything finally fell into place for the Key West semi-pro baseball team on Sunday afternoon.
The top-seeded Ramblers earned their first tournament championship of the summer by defeating the second-seeded Dubuque Packers, 5-1, in the final of the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League playoffs at American Legion Field. Key West edged Cascade, 5-3, and Dubuque ousted Farley, 5-2, in the semifinals earlier in the day.
Key West became the eighth different semi-pro team to win a title in the 10 tournaments contested so far this summer. Zwingle is the only multiple-time champ with three.
Recommended for you
“It’s been a rough summer, and it’s a little late for us to be winning our first one of the year,” said Brett LaMere, who tied John Knabel for the program lead with 22 tournament titles as manager. “But today was the first time we’ve had our whole team together. After winning six of them last year and not having one until today, that was definitely a big motivational factor.
“It’s kind of nice to tie John, because he’s meant so much to the program. But, to be honest, I want to win every tournament we enter.”
Despite not getting over the hump in tournaments prior to Sunday, the Ramblers enjoyed plenty of regular-season success. They finished 14-2 to beat the Packers (12-4) for the top seed in the EIHL playoffs while posting a 9-5 record in tournaments through Sunday's action, when they won the league tournament for the seventh time in 10 seasons.
In the championship game, Andrew Redman pitched a seven-inning complete-game four-hitter. Redman struck out 11 and walked four — all in the fourth inning, when he issued a free pass to Ben Hefel to force in Tucker Mai with Dubuque’s only run.
“At this time of year, everybody’s pretty much worn out because (the Dyersville tournament) just finished Friday, we have this one and Peosta is just getting going,” said Redman, who has played a limited schedule this summer while his toddler son has been ill. “The last few years, depth is what has carried us, and we had that depth back today.
“I walked a few more than I would have liked today, but the defense did a great job of picking me up. This such a great group of guys, and, win or lose, we’re still going to be a tight-knit group. But, yes, we really do like to win.”
Key West opened the scoring in the bottom of the second, when Ben Oglesby drove in Nick Woltkamp with a sacrifice fly and Ethan Hefel scored on a wild pitch.
The Ramblers tacked on three insurance runs in the fifth. LaMere and Thomas Brannon singled, and Jacob Blunt followed with a two-run double before scoring on an error.
Mike Canavello went 2-for-3 to lead Key West offensively, while Johnny Blake had two of the Packers’ four hits.
In the semifinal win, Anthony Razo and LaMere collected three hits apiece, and Blunt added two in a 13-hit attack. Anthony Ruden struck out 17 and scattered six hits in the complete-game win.
“The one thing that’s hurt us in tournaments this year is we just haven’t had those timely hits fall in for us,” Ruden said. “Today, they did. We’re a team that can manufacture runs, and we did that today. Hopefully, this gets us going for Peosta.”
The Ramblers play Farley in the first round at Peosta on Monday.