Dubuque Hempstead 11th-year head coach Karla Weber was named the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division Coach of the Year on Monday with the release of league honors.
Weber and staff led the Mustangs to the Valley Division championship this season, and were powered by three players on the Valley first team in seniors Carleigh Hodgson and Emma Daughetee, along with junior Sydney Lyon.
Daughetee fronted Hempstead with a 93.63 18-hole average, while Hodgson wasn’t far behind with a 95.38 average. Lyon checked in with a 99.75 average.
Also in the Valley, Dubuque Senior 12th graders Kylie Felderman and Paige Lewis landed on the first team. Felderman fronted the Rams with an 18-hole average of 93.43, while Lewis held an average of 94.0.
Western Dubuque sophomore McKenna Stackis earned first-team recognition in the loaded Mississippi Division. Stackis has been the driving force for a deep Bobcats lineup this spring and boasts an 82.33 average over 18 holes. WD won a Class 4A regional team championship last week and will compete at the 4A state meet on Thursday and Friday.
Receiving second-team honors in the Mississippi Division were Western Dubuque seniors Hanna Kluesner and Gabi Fagerlind, as well as freshman CeCe Ball; Dubuque Wahlert junior Katelyn Vaassen and sophomore Ava Kalb. The Golden Eagles won a Class 3A regional crown last week and will also be competing at state this week.
Hempstead sophomore Dani McQuillen and Senior junior Olivia Duschen were tabbed second team in the Valley.
City players earning honorable mention were Western Dubuque senior Ella Kluesner and sophomore Addy Jones; Wahlert sophomore Julia Busch; Rams senior Megan Ludovissy and freshman Evelyn Deutsch.
