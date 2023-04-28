Last year, they brought home Loras’ first gold inside the Blue Oval since 1989.
On Thursday, that same quartet made it two in a row — and did so in completely dominating fashion.
Wyatt Kelly, Ryan Harvey, Carter Oberfoell and Make Jasa successfully defended their title in the men’s college 4x800 race at the Drake Relays with a gold-medal time of 7:22.17, besting last year’s winning mark by more than 6 seconds, and leaving runner-up UW-Parkside in the dust by more than 15 seconds.
“It’s really special,” said Oberfoell, a Dubuque Wahlert grad who ran the third leg. “Last year, winning it was awesome, and I think that just added more motivation. All that running over the summer and fall was to try and do it again and replicate it.”
Thursday’s blazing time set a new Drake Relays record, and an NCAA Division III national record, also set last season by the Loras foursome inside the Blue Oval.
“It was pretty cool when the announcer said that it was a new record and that we lowered our own D-III record from last year,” Oberfoell said. “Leaving your mark, it’s pretty cool.”
Oberfoell attributes much of the group’s success to their tight-knit friendship.
“I think it’s a great thing,” Oberfoell said. “For us, it’s just a relaxation thing. Sometimes, you get stressed out before a race, or have anxiety and so forth. Just the trust factor helps a lot. We all have the same goal and because of our friendship, it makes it even more unique.”
Oberfoell, Jasa and Kelly are departing seniors.
“One last time inside the Blue Oval was pretty special,” Oberfoell said.
University of Northern Iowa’s Zack Butcher couldn’t fathom that his first decathlon in nearly a year would wind up like this.
After a series of injuries completely wiped out his indoor season, the former Western Dubuque standout placed second at Drake on Thursday in the men’s decathlon with 6,875 points, behind Panther teammate Carter Morton’s 7,454.
“I kind of went into it not really expecting too much other than getting some marks in and just getting the feel back, and ended up tearing it up on the first day,” Butcher said. “It was a really cool experience, as always.”
Butcher previously completed a decathlon last May in the Missouri Valley Championships. Over the grueling two-day, 10-event competition, he finished first in the 400 (48.32), shot put (13.06m) and 100 (10.82).
“This is the most I’ve put on my body in almost a year,” Butcher said. “I definitely far exceeded my expectations.”
The Loras women’s 4x800 team, an all-area quartet of Western Dubuque’s Elly Burds, Wahlert’s Ellie and Kayle Osterberger and Clayton Ridge’s Kassie Parker, finished third on Thursday with a time of 9:11.51. The mark was the second-best time in program history.
Northern Iowa’s Mia Rampton, who prepped at Dubuque Senior, competed in the women’s 3,000 steeplechase, but did not finish.
Maddy Nilles, a former Wahlert standout, placed 10th in the women’s hammer throw (64.01m).
Joe Freiburger, a Holy Cross native, was 33rd in the men’s seeded 5,000 (15.01.04), and UNI and former Hempstead star David Holesinger ran the men’s 800, but did not finish.
HIGH SCHOOL
A week ago, just qualifying for Drake came as a surprise to Dubuque Senior’s Cohen Pfohl.
Imagine his delight after bringing home a medal on Thursday.
Pfohl, a Dubuque Senior 12th-grader making his debut Drake appearance, placed fifth in the shot put competition with a distance of 54-3 ¼ on his third throw.
“It was a surprise,” Pfohl said. “I’ve haven’t really been here, so I didn’t expect to get this far.”
Pfohl reached Drake on the final night of qualifying in last week’s Harold Sweet Invitational. He entered as the No. 14 seed.
“Going in as a 14 seed, I was honestly just happy to be at Drake,” Pfohl said. “That was my goal. Placing top five is kind of like a dream. I’m really happy.”
He said not putting the weight of the world upon his shoulders helped him stay calm.
“I was nervous tonight, but I wasn’t in my own head,” Pfohl said. “I just thought, ‘This is it. Just throw my best and I’ll be fine.’”
Wahlert’s Duke Faley rounded out an impressive day for area shot putters, finishing in seventh place with a toss of 53-10 ¾.
Dubuque Hempstead’s John Maloney (9:21.56) placed ninth out of 22 competitors in the 3,2000, and Maquoketa’s Tye Hardin did not make an attempt in the high jump.
