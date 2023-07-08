Semi-pro baseball: Prairie League, EIHL go toe-to-toe in tonight's all-star game BY JIM LEITNER jim.leitner@thmedia.com Jul 8, 2023 Jul 8, 2023 Updated 12 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Purchase Article Reprint Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! The area’s top semi-pro ballplayers will be on display tonight in the 37th annual Telegraph Herald All-Star Game at Paul Scherrman Field in Farley, Iowa.A year ago, the Prairie League edged the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League, 7-5, in 10 innings at Worthington. The EIHL still leads the series, 10-8, since the format shifted from North vs. South.Here are the starters and reserves for each team: Recommended for you PRAIRIE LEAGUEManager — Michael Blake (Dubuque Packers)STARTING LINEUPPitcher — Jakob Kirman (Dubuque Packers)Catcher — Jimmy McDermott (Balltown)First base — Reid Rausch (Bernard)Second base — Tucker Nauman (Peosta)Shortstop — Maguire Fitzgerald (Zwingle)Third base — Gavin Guns (Dubuque Packers)Left field — Max Hansen (Zwingle)Centerfield — Andrew Swartz (Bellevue)Right field — Colin Kreiter (Epworth)Designated hitter — Garrett Kadolph (Pleasant Grove)RESERVESBalltown — Charlie JaegerBellevue — Cole SwartzBernard — Jack CarrDubuque Packers — Tucker MaiEast Dubuque — Tyler HilbyEpworth — Dylan KramerHoly Cross — Jordan LadenPeosta — Bryn VantigerPleasant Grove — Logan BurchardZwingle — David JanesEASTERN IOWA HAWKEYE LEAGUEManager — Lenny TeKippe (Rickardsville)STARTING LINEUPPitcher — Anthony Ruden (Key West)Catcher — Owen Huehnergarth (Dyersville)First base — Joey Lehmann (Rickardsville)Second base — Lane Kramer (Worthington)Shortstop — Connor Grant (Cascade)Third base — Brett LaMere (Key West)Left field — Tanner Felton (Monticello)Centerfield — Max Pins (Farley)Right field — Bryce Simon (Cascade)Designated hitter — Riley LeGrand (Dyersville)RESERVESCascade — Brock SimonFarley — Derek Hardin, Andy SeabrookeKey West — Mike CanavelloMonticello — Ryan ManternachRickardsville — Sam VorwaldWorthington — Isaac FettketherHALL OF FAME INDUCTIONSThe Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame will induct five players and one umpire during ceremonies this weekend.Farley’s Paul Boffeli, Worthington’s Dale Digmann Jr., Cascade’s Micah Green, Epworth’s Ron Kramer, and Dyersville’s Tom Martin will join umpire Chris Oberbroeckling, of Dyersville, in the class.The 37th annual induction dinner/program took place Friday at Happy’s Place in Key West, Iowa. The official inductions will follow the All-Star Game tonight. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Baseball Athlete of the Week TH Athlete of the Week: Cavanagh dominant in circle for Maquoketa BY SHANNON MUMM shannon.mumm@thmedia.comUpdated Jul 6, 2023 Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week finalists Updated Jul 3, 2023 Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week: Nailing down victories for Wahlert BY SHANNON MUMM shannon.mumm@thmedia.comUpdated Jun 29, 2023 Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week finalists Updated Jun 27, 2023 More than the Score More than the Score: Badgers to train at UW-Platteville BY JIM LEITNER TH sports editorUpdated Jun 22, 2023 More than the Score: Iowa's Clark to play John Deere Pro-Am with Zach Johnson BY JIM LEITNER TH sports editorUpdated Jun 10, 2023 More than the Score: TH Scholar-Athlete nominations due this week BY JIM LEITNER TH sports editorUpdated Jun 1, 2023 More than the Score: Flammang, Lanser to join Fastpitch Hall of Fame BY JIM LEITNER TH sports editorUpdated May 26, 2023