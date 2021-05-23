Here is a capsule look at area teams competing in the WaMaC Conference this summer:
DYERSVILLE BECKMAN
Coach — Ryan Meissner (6th season)
Last year — 7-14 (5-12)
Returning starters — Keeley Schmitt (Sr., 1B); Jadyn Welling (Sr., CF); Nell McDermott (Sr., LF); Lauren Osterhaus (Jr., 2B); Lil McDermott (Soph., SS); Shea Steffen (Soph., P/IF); Kaylee Ludwig (Jr., P/IF); Reese Osterhaus (Fr., 3B); Kamryn Klas (Jr., C)
Other returning veterans — Elisabeth Kerper (Soph., P/IF); Abby Knepper (Soph., UTIL); Trista Schmidt (Soph., P/IF
Promising newcomers — Addi Burlage (Soph., C); Jenna Lansing (Soph., 1B); Mia Maiers (Soph., UTIL); Charley Wulfekuhle (Soph., OF); Isabell Kruse (Jr., OF/C); Mallory Rea (Fr., OF)
Outlook — The Trailblazers return plenty of experience to a team that is still fairly young. The WaMaC is perennially a tough conference, so Beckman will face plenty of challenges throughout the season. Meissner expects his team to rely on hitting and defense early while the pitchers find a rhythm in the circle. Schmitt was an all-state selection last season after going 25-for-56 (.446) at the plate with six doubles and 21 RBIs. Nell McDermott hit a team-high two home runs and Lauren Osterhaus was second on the team with a .426 average (23-for-54).
MAQUOKETA
Coach — Sara Nelson
Last year — 4-17 (4-14)
Returning starters — Addie Bowman (Sr., OF); Mikaela Burken (Soph., IF); Clare Hackman (Soph., C/OF); Carley Cavanagh (Fr., P/IF); Jenna Wiebenga (Jr., P/IF); Tenley Cavanagh (Jr., IF); Malisha Robert (Jr., IF)
Other returning veterans — Kasedi Frazier (Soph., OF/C); Elaina Hafner (Soph., IF); Aubrey Howell (Fr., OF)
Promising newcomers — Allison Bean (Soph., OF); Kalyn Hackman (8th, IF)
Outlook — The Cardinals return a strong core from last year’s team and have hopes on improving on the win-loss record. Clare Hackman hit a team-best .424 (28-for-66) while Bowman batted at a .410 clip (25-for-61) with a team-high 10 runs driven in. Cutting down on errors and walks will be a focus for Maquoketa’s defense.
WEST DELAWARE
Coach — Tiffany Rave (7th season)
Last year — 21-5 (16-2); Class 4A state quarterfinalist
Returning starters — Heather Heims (Sr., 2B); Alissa Holtz (Sr., UTIL); Eve Wedewer (Sr., OF); Eva Winn (Sr., OF); Mia Peyton (Sr., DH/C); Ella Koloc (Jr., 3B); Kayla Felton (Jr., SS); Claire Ridenour (Soph., 1B)
Other returning veterans — Erin Mullen (Soph., P); Alivia Schulte (Soph., OF); Lexi Hartman (Sr., UTIL); Allie Demmer (Soph., IF)
Outlook — The Hawks have had a strong softball program for years now and this appears to be no different after returning eight of 10 starters from a team that dominated its way to the state tournament. West Delaware returns three starters who batted .416 or better last season (Heims, Wedewer, Koloc) and three others who topped the .320 mark (Holtz, Schulte, Winn). Heims hit a team-high six home runs last year while Holtz added five. Mullen was 7-1 with a 4.85 ERA as West Delaware’s second pitcher a year ago.