Clarke started out hot and never pumped the brakes.
Behind a school-record 19 3-pointers, the Clarke men’s basketball team cruised past Park, 87-60, on Saturday at Parkville, Mo.
Biggie Luster scored a game-high 27 points and connected on seven of his nine attempts from beyond the Arc. Anthony Eddy added five triples and 17 points, and Chandler Dean netted 15 points.
Hot shooting from Luster and Eddy sparked the Pride (10-11, 5-10 Heart of America Conference) as they began the game a perfect 5-for-5 from downtown and carried a 42-30 lead into the break.
Dubuque 75, Nebraska Wesleyan 61 — At Lincoln, Neb.: Jaylin McCants scored 20 points and Brock Simon just missed a triple-double, finishing with 14 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists as the Spartans (14-6, 7-4 American Rivers Conference) secured a key win over the Prairie Wolves (12-8, 7-4).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Clarke 81, Park 42 — At Parkville, Mo.: Nicole McDermott scored a game-high 20 points, Giana Michels added 15 and Tina Ubl 12 as the Pride (20-2, 14-2 Heart) continued to roll with their 13th straight win.
Dubuque 81, Nebraska Wesleyan 43 — At Lincoln, Newb.: Isabella Tierney scored 16 points to lead four Spartans in double figures and Dubuque routed Nebraska Wesleyan. Morgan Hawkins added 14 points and eight rebounds for Dubuque (12-8, 6-5 A-R-C).
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Luther 28, Dubuque 12 — At Stoltz Sports Center: Jevontea Yarbrough won by fall at 141 pounds, and Brady Koontz (133) and Tyler Thurston (197) won decisions in the NCAA Division III No. 24-ranked Spartans’ loss to the No. 9 Norse.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
Duhawk men 1st — At Aurora, Ill.: With 103 points, the Loras men ran way with the team title at the Aurora Grand Prix, 26.5 points clear of runner-up North Central. The Duhawks got first-place finishes from Josh Smith (60), Ryan Harvey (3,000), Matt Bandy (high jump), Derik Bunten (long jump) and the 4x400 relay.
The Loras women (119.5) placed second overall behind team champion University of Chicago (125.5). The Duhawks got wins from Marion Edwards (60, 200), Brianna Renner (3,000), Harmony Creasy (long jump), Grace Alley (triple jump), Caitlyn Cox (weight throw) and the 4x400 relay.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Loras 3, Fontbonne 0 — At Lillis AWC: Dorian Fiorenza tallied 10 kills and three aces, Joe Horn added 10 digs and 28 assists, and the Duhawks (5-1) swept Fontbonne, 25-16, 25-17, 25-20.
Pride split — At Kehl Center: Tye Ojala had 13 kills and Curtney Germaine 12 as Clarke swept Roosevelt 25-15, 25-13, 25-22. Ojala had 11 kills in the Pride’s 25-17, 16-25, 25-21, 25-23 loss to Augustana.
PREP WRESTLING
Tath wins RVC title — At West Branch, Iowa: Bellevue’s Casey Tath won by fall in 5:03 over Durant’s Kadyn Kraklio to win the 160-pound championship at the River Valley Conference tournament. Jake Hiland (145), Jack Hiland (220) and Ryder Michels (285) each finished as runners-up for the Comets, who placed eighth as a team with 87 points.
Wilton won the team championship over Monticello, 291-131. Beckman Catholic (98) was sixth and Cascade (71) was ninth. Maquoketa did not compete.
Alex Hageman (160), Ryan Funke (182) and Isaac Barrick (285) each won third-place matches for Beckman. Jake Schmidt (120) placed fourth.
Ty Frasher (152) and Cade Rausch (220) each placed third for Cascade. Brock Morris (132) was fourth and Evan Vogel (160) was fifth.
Hawks claim WaMaC title — At Independence: Brent Yonkovic pinned his way to the 160 title and Brayden Maury won the 113 championship for team champion West Delaware at the WaMaC Conference tournament.Carson Less (120), Carson Turnis (138), Jeryn Funke (182), Will Ward (195), Grant Northburg (220) and Cameron Geuther (285) each finished as runner-up for the Hawks, who topped Mount Vernon, 248.5-232.5, in the team race.
