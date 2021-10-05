Philip Svedebäck understands the value of a goaltender taking his time on the developmental path … even if he’s already been selected in the National Hockey League Draft.
That’s what brought the 6-foot-3, 205-pound native of Stockholm, Sweden, to Dubuque this season after being drafted by the Boston Bruins in the fourth round this summer. And it explains his decision to commit to Hockey East power Providence College for next season.
“I don’t have a hurry to become pro, and I know goalies take a little longer before they’re ready for the NHL,” Svedebäck, 19, said Monday after announcing his college commitment. “It’s important to me to play in Dubuque with guys my same age, and like the idea of going to school, meeting new people and having new friends. I like learning about how things work over here.
“College hockey isn’t a big thing in Sweden, but I do think it will become more popular. My goalie coach back home has been talking about it to me since I was about 14 and told me it’s a good path to keep in mind. If you don’t have an opportunity to become a pro at an early age, it’s a great path for development, and you get a lot of life experience while you’re doing it. I like everything about Providence, and it’s nice to be so close to Boston.”
Svedebäck’s decision also gives the Bruins an opportunity to take their time with the young goaltender before signing him to a professional contract. The Bruins can invite him to summer developmental camps and track his progress throughout the season, both in Dubuque and later at Providence.
The Bruins’ top affiliate in the American Hockey League plays in Providence, R.I., just a 50-mile trip along Interstate 95.
“It’s a very difficult position to play, you’re under pressure all the time, and the mental toll of being a goalie at the pro level is really tough,” said Saints general manager Kalle Larsson, a native of Goteborg, Sweden. “Plus, there are fewer spots available and the goalies at the NHL level are really, really good, so it takes longer to earn one of those spots.
“This is a pretty intelligent move on Philip’s part, because it buys himself more time to develop before he becomes a pro. Playing for us and then playing for Providence, he’ll have an opportunity to get used to the North American lifestyle — the food, the language, etc. — and the NHL style of play before he goes to play for money. Having all of that down will make the transition that much smoother for him.”
Larsson selected Svedebäck in the fourth round, 50th overall, in this spring’s USHL Draft after learning of his desire to pursue the college hockey route. Svedebäck spent the past three seasons in the Vaxjo Lakers HC program.
He went 5-8-0 with a 3.55 goals against average and .908 save percentage a year ago while playing for a U20 team that often struggled in front of him.
Svedebäck got an early taste of North America this summer, when he represented Sweden at the World Junior Showcase in Plymouth, Mich. The event serves as a preview to the World Junior Championships in December and January.
In two regular-season starts for Dubuque, he owns a 1-0-1-0 record, 1.99 goals against average and .942 save percentage.
“This year is kind of new to me,” Svedebäck said. “We didn’t have a bad team last year, but we weren’t a top team in the league, and I had to play pretty good every night to give the team a chance to win. In Dubuque, we play more solid defense and the guys help me out a lot more. There’s a lot better structure, and it feels more professional than I’m used to.”
Dubuque’s defense aided in Svedebäck’s seamless transition to the North American game. European countries play on Olympic-sized ice sheets, which are 15 feet wider than those in North America. Olympic sheets measure 200 feet by 100 feet.
“The game is actually a lot different here,” Svedebäck said. “The rinks are so much smaller, so it’s a lot tighter and you don’t have as much time. The angles are different. You have to always think quick. You always have to be ready, because you have teams just throwing pucks to the net instead of trying to make a play. And you don’t want to give up bad rebounds.
“But the more I play here, the better I feel. It takes time to get used to it, but I feel like I’m on the way.”
Saints head coach Greg Brown, who spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach with the NHL’s New York Rangers, has been impressed by Svedebäck’s transition to the North American game.
“The angles can be different on the smaller surface, but he hasn’t been caught out of position at all,” Brown said. “A lot of European goalies will play deeper in their nets at home on the bigger ice, but he’s done a great job of positioning himself on the top of the crease and challenges shooters very well.
“From my eye, it looks like he’s adapted very well. He’s been very strong on pucks, especially down low, and he’s been tracking the puck very well with traffic in front.”
Svedebäck will join a Providence program that reached the NCAA tournament each season from 2014 through 2019 and won a national championship in 2015. Nate Leaman, in his 11th season, has gone 203-122-49 as head coach of the Friars and also led Team USA to the 2021 World Junior Championship.
Dubuque teammate Peter Kramer is also committed to Providence.
“He’s demonstrated that he’s a top goalie in our league, both in the preseason and the regular-season so far, and he has quite a resume already,” Brown said. “Any school would love to have a goalie of his caliber.”