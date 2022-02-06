Dubuque Hempstead may have been overlooked as a threat as a dual team this year.
Nobody will be taking the Mustangs lightly the rest of the year after Hempstead successfully defended its Mississippi Valley Conference divisional dual championship.
“I mean, we got a young team. We’ve got a lot of young guys coming up, a lot of talent coming up,” said 113-pounder Mitchell Murphy. “We have more depth. That’s what put Hempstead where it’s at.”
A title repeat shouldn’t really be that surprising. But, Hempstead lost all but one state qualifier from last season and was entering the season with expectations maybe a little lower than divisional championship.
“I think there’s probably a lot of people out there that are surprised, maybe even our coaching staff a little surprised at how successful we’ve been this year,” Mustangs coach Chuck Haas said. “We’re pretty balanced at most of the weights. We don’t really have a lot of holes in our lineup. Everybody’s got to get better, but our guys have really competed pretty well, and we’re pretty young too, so that should be pretty good for the future.”
Hempstead officially clinched a share of the MVC Valley Division title with a 45-25 win over Iowa City West on Jan. 20. The Mustangs secured the outright championship on Thursday after defeating Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 64-15.
Mitchell Pins, a freshman who won the 106-pound championship at last weekend’s MVC tournament, believes trust was a major factor in Hempstead running the table through the division.
“It builds good bonds,” Pins said. “I trust my coaches, coaches trust in our teammates, so I think that just helps us perform well.”
Hempstead opened the MVC dual season with a 45-31 victory over Cedar Rapids Kennedy, then added wins over Cedar Rapids Xavier (52-24), Waterloo West (58-18), Waterloo East (46-30) and Dubuque Senior (66-10) before the showdown with Iowa City West.
The Mustangs won nine of 14 bouts against the Trojans, helped by four forfeit victories.
Haas believes it was Hempstead’s fourth MVC dual title since he joined the program in 1999.
Hempstead will receive a trophy to add to its collection.
“It’s kind of nice,” Haas said. “They put all the kids’ names on it, so it’s something they can come back when they’re 40 years old and show their kids their names in there.”
Hempstead is 12-1 in dual meets. The Mustangs’ only loss was a 41-24 setback to Mount Vernon at the Bean City Duals on Jan. 22.
“We had a really great dual season I felt. We had a little hiccup down in Iowa City when we got beat by Mount Vernon, but those things happen,” Haas said. “I’m not sure if we necessarily wrestled our best and probably on a different day we beat those guys maybe nine times out of 10, but they got us that day.”
That defeat leaves Hempstead ranked No. 16 in Class 3A entering Wednesday’s Iowa Class 3A regional dual tournament in Waverly, Iowa. The Mustangs will wrestle Cedar Falls with the winner facing top-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock for a trip to the state tournament.
The task of climbing up the mountain seems tough, but the Mustangs have been counted out before.
“We’ll just have to see,” Pins said. “See what our coaches say and be confident out on the mat and trust in ourselves.”