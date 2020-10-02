Ben Vaassen wanted to be a city champion.
Many Dubuque Wahlert golfers before him earned the right to be called the city’s best — which many of these players don’t take lightly — and the Golden Eagles’ steady senior was driven to join that list.
Vaassen played sound through two rounds, closing with a 77-75—152 to earn the individual title in the final round on Thursday at Dubuque Golf & Country Club, also helping the Golden Eagles rally past Western Dubuque for the team crown.
“I’m very happy for the team,” Vaassen said. “We came through today. That was the goal. My goal was to become a city champ, and here I am. It’s my last regular-season high school golf tournament and I’m glad I finished strongly.”
Vaassen’s 152 ran away for the title, holding off Western Dubuque’s Davis Stelzer in runner-up with a 79-80—159 and brother Jax Stelzer in third at 78-83—161.
“He won pretty convincingly,” Wahlert coach Dan Mulligan said. “To win by 5 or more shots, that’s a solid victory. It’s kind of what we come to expect — not without appreciation — from Ben. He’s that kind of guy: a steady, solid player. A talented golfer. I’m happy for him as a senior because he really wanted this bad. He wanted this for himself and his teammates and he really came through.”
The Eagles entered the final round 6 strokes behind the Bobcats, and their team total of 311 for the round was able to surpass WD at 330 to make up the ground. Wahlert finished with a two-round 649 to the Bobcats’ 658, turning a 6-stroke deficit into a 9-stroke triumph.
“We controlled our end of things and just played a solid round,” Mulligan said. “The guys showed great resiliency because the last couple rounds we have not played well. The guys were frustrated and disappointed. The fact that they hung in there and showed a little grit today, it’s great to see. It’s a nice accomplishment anytime you can have a little local bragging rights. We’re proud of that.”
Vaassen’s 75 was runner-up for the round behind teammate Will Coohey’s 74, while Dubuque Senior’s Timmy Casey was third with a 78.
“I give him a ton of credit,” Mulligan said of Coohey. “He’s had a couple of really rocky rounds for him, and the fact that he bounced back is a tribute to his character and mental toughness. I’m really proud of his effort.”
Senior finished third in the standings with a 696, and Dubuque Hempstead was fourth at 723. Coohey placed fourth in the individual standings with a 162, while Casey and Hempstead’s Wil Sigwarth tied for fifth with 163s.
Next up are the Class 4A state qualifying meets on Monday, with WD and Wahlert at Glynn’s Creek Golf Course in Long Grove and Hempstead and Senior at Elmcrest Country Club in Cedar Rapids.
“I’m glad we beat WD today, because that’s a nice confidence booster for Monday,” Vaassen said. “Hoping we can transition from that and do it again on Monday.”
The top three teams and top two individuals not on a qualifying team at each district advance to the state meet on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 9-10, at Des Moines Golf & Country Club.
“State has been the goal all year,” Bobcats coach Ben Wilson said. “I don’t want to say that we were looking ahead today, but the guys know what’s on the line on Monday. We’ll be ready to go.”