When the Iowa prep football regular season wraps on Friday evening, fans won’t have to wait deep into the night to find out their team’s postseason destination.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced on Thursday that its postseason bracket release will be pushed back until noon on Saturday. The brackets are typically released as late as 3 a.m. on Saturday morning.
The brackets are being delayed to allow the IHSAA more time to create the pairings, which will include every program in the state.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Schmidt takes title -- At Iowa City: Lilly Schmidt won in 19:23 to lead the Dubuque Senior girls to victory at the Trojan Early Bird Invite.
Conner Kilgore finished third in 17:01 to lead the Ram boys, who finished sixth in the team standings.
Pirates sweep — At Durand, Ill.: Sam Hesselbacher (15:45) won the boys race, and Samantha Callahan (20:11) won the girls race to lead Galena at the Durand-Pecatonica Invite.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Iowa City High 3, Dubuque Wahlert 1 — At Iowa City: The Golden Eagles won the opener, but the Little Hawks rallied for a 19-25, 25-17, 25-10, 25-16 win.
Cascade 3, Tipton 0 — At Tipton, Iowa: Ally Hoffman had nine kills and 13 digs as the Cougars swept Tipton, 25-12, 25-17, 25-21.
Shullsburg 3, Cassville 1 — At Cassville, Wis.: The Division 4 No. 9-ranked Miners rallied for the 21-25, 25-15, 25-11, 25-9 victory behind Kayla Klotz’s 22 kills.
Potosi 3, Belmont 0 — At Potosi,. Wis.: Kylie Reuter had nine kills as the Chieftains swept, 25-13, 25-16, 25-16.
River Ridge (Wis.) 3, Highland 0 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: Kendall Esser had 13 kills as the Timberwolves swept, 27-25, 25-22, 25-23.