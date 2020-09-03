Pleasant Valley swept the top three individual spots and placed six golfers in the top eight to run away with the 12-team Davenport Assumption Invitational on Wednesday at Emeis Golf Course in Davenport, Iowa.
The Spartans, led by medalist Nathan Tillman’s 71, finished with a 293 to beat Burlington by 3 strokes. Dubuque Senior finished fifth with a 343.
Senior’s Timmy Casey tied for 10th place with a 79. Aidan Obermueller carded an 86, and Nste Obbink and Drew Zilling had matching 89s to round out the Rams’ scoring.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Bellevue runners sweep — At Bellevue, Iowa: Brady Griebel ran a 4K time of 12:19 to win the four-team Bellevue Twilight Meet on Tuesday night. Easton Valley’s Aiden Gruver took second in 13:34, and Bellevue’s Payton Griebel, Sam Dunne and Aiden Onken rounded out the top five.
Gabby Williamson won the girls race in 16:22, followed by Marquette’s Holly Beauchamp (16:51), Maquoketa’s Reese Kuhlman, Marquette’s Kaley Koos and Easton Valley’s Lindsey Rueter.