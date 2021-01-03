Tristan Lemyre believes the Dubuque Fighting Saints showed just how much heart they have on Saturday night.
They surrendered a pair of one-goal leads, and Des Moines had most of the momentum in the third period. But the Saints found a way to hang around, and Lemyre’s goal 3:20 into overtime gave Dubuque its third victory in four games after a 1-10-0 start to the season.
“We had a rough start, but now we’re starting to put things together,” Lemyre said. “We worked hard those last minutes of the game and found a way to win. That says a lot about out team and the character of the guys in our locker room.”
Lemyre nearly ended the game a few seconds earlier in overtime but didn’t get good wood on a centering pass from P.J. Fletcher, who retrieved the rebound. Fletcher moved the puck to defenseman Ian Pierce, who backpedaled into his own zone to reset the offense.
Pierce gave the puck to Lemyre, who churned up ice on a 2-on-2 with Fletcher. Lemyre powered around Los Angeles Kings prospect Alex LaFerriere, cut to the net and tucked a forehand shot behind goaltender Derek Mullahy for his fourth goal of the season.
“They had two guys back, but one of them was a forward (LaFerriere), so I thought I could use my speed to go wide on him,” Lemyre said. “I did a power move when I got past him and there was a pretty big space to put it in the net. It felt really good to score this.
“This wasn’t our best game, so being able to score that big goal and give the team a big win was huge. It was a lot of fun to celebrate it with the guys. There was a lot of energy and guys were really happy.”
Rookie goaltender Hobie Hedquist stopped 30 of the 32 shots he faced to earn his second consecutive win. He lowered his goals against average to 4.67 and improved his save percentage to .822.
“Obviously, I didn’t start the season the way I would have liked, so it feels good to string together a couple of good games,” Hedquist said. “As a team, we’re coming together and playing good defensive hockey, which is something we can build on for the rest of the season.”
Dubuque opened the scoring 9:03 into the second period on captain P.J. Fletcher’s fourth goal of the season. Ian Pierce had a pass from the right point deflected into the left corner, Robert Cronin retrieved it and backhanded a pass to Fletcher in the faceoff circle for a one-timer that beat Mullahy.
Paul Davey tied the game 5:36 into the third period with a carbon copy of Fletcher’s goal.
But Daniyal Dzhaniyev regained the one-goal cushion less than four minutes later with a brilliant individual effort after Des Moines’ Killian Kiecker-Olson slipped at the Dubuque blue line and coughed up the puck. Dzhaniyev carried into the Des Moines zone along the left wing, cut to the center of the ice around defenseman Michael Bevilacqua and shifted from his backhand to his forehand before flipping a shot under the crossbar behind Mullahy for his seventh goal of the year.
“We battled hard in that third period and didn’t give up on our chances,” Dzhaniyev said. “Once they scored, we never let off the gas. We bounced right back and didn’t let them get the lead.
“It felt good to score that goal and give the guys a good boost of energy for the rest of the period.”
Des Moines tied the game again at the 13:57 mark on Tanner Latsch’s power play goal set up by Lucas Mercuri and Simon Mack.
The Buccaneers enjoyed another power play for the final 1:31 of regulation and the first 29 seconds of overtime. But the Saints weathered the storm to set up Lemyre’s heroics.
“We gained a lot of energy from that penalty kill, and that showed in Lemyre’s goal,” Hedquist said.