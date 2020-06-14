The four Dubuque County schools in the Mississippi Valley Conference all figure to have a say in the divisional baseball races during a season truncated by the coronavirus.
Western Dubuque will be looking for a third straight state tournament berth, Hempstead boasts its most explosive offense in a decade, and Senior and Wahlert also return veteran-laden clubs with designs on upper division finishes.
Here is a capsule look at how area schools look heading into this week’s openers:
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Jeff Rapp (10th season)
Last year — 23-16 overall, 17-13 MVC
Season opener — Tuesday at Dubuque Senior
Returning starters — Andrue Henry (sr., 1B/P), Logan Runde (jr., P/OF), Zach Sabers (jr., C/3B/P), Devin Eudaley (sr., OF/P), George Sherlock (soph., C), Max Pins (sr., 2B/P), Michael Garrett (jr., OF).
Other returning letterwinners — Kellen Strohmeyer (soph., SS), Douglans Saunders (sr., OF), Nick Smith (sr., INF).
Promising newcomers — Brock Booth (soph., OF/P), Lane Wels (soph., OF/P), Trey Schaber (jr., 3B/C).
Outlook — The Mustangs return a solid nucleus that has the potential to produce their best offensive numbers in a decade. Leading the way is Kirkwood Community College recruit Henry, a third-team all-state and first-team all-MVC pick who batted .388 with 46 RBIs last summer. Sabers also earned first-team all-MVC after hitting .402 with 29 RBIs, while Eudaley garnered second-team MVC honors after hitting .311 with 29 RBIs. Runde, an Iowa Western Community College commit, hit .345 with 33 RBIs, Pins hit .341 and Garrett hit .320. Runde went 4-4 with a 3.22 ERA in 45 innings, and Eudaley went 4-2 with a 2.60 ERA in 43 innings.
DUBUQUE SENIOR
Coach — Andrew Reese (3rd season, 33-45-1 overall)
Last year — 19-20 overall, 14-16 MVC
Season opener — Tuesday vs. Hempstead
Returning starters — Johnny Blake (sr., P/INF), Tommy Casey (sr., INF), Luke Kuennen (sr., P/INF), Matthew Hirsch (sr., P/OF), Brock Medinger (sr., OF), Ben Hefel (jr., P/INF), Cole Smith (jr., P/INF).
Other returning letterwinners — Andrew Basten (sr., P), Kameron Rector (sr., P/1B/3B), Kolton Rector (st., P/1B), Brady Schiesel (sr., P).
Promising newcomers — Jaden Bechen (jr., UT), A.J. Bradley (jr., OF), Gavin Guns (jr., P/INF), Ben Gourley (jr., INF), Isaac Gukeisen (jr., INF), Colin Herber (jr., INF), Spencer Kloser (jr., OF), Tyler Kirk (jr., OF), Alex Reavell (jr., UT), Mitch Weber (jr., P/OF), Drew Zillig (jr., P/OF).
Outlook — The Rams return a solid nucleus of hard-working letterwinners and will combine them with a talented group of juniors. Blake earned second-team all-MVC honors after hitting .311 with 20 doubles and 27 RBIs. Smith also earned second-team honors with a .343 average and 15 RBIs. And Casey collected honorable mention accolades with a .276 average and 26 RBIs. Hirsch has the next-highest batting average among regulars at .282. Blake, a Clarke University commit, led the staff in innings at 49 while posting a 2.40 ERA, while Smith posted a 3.90 ERA in 32 innings. Kuennen and Schiesl both threw more than 20 innings as juniors.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Coach — Kory Tuescher (8th season, 171-150 overall)
Last year — 18-22 overall
Season opener — Monday at Western Dubuque
Returning starters — Matthew Schmitz (sr., P/INF), Charlie Jaeger (sr., P/INF), Bennett Cutsforth (sr., OF), Will Hoffmann (sr., C), Jared Walter (jr., P/UT), Jake Brosius (jr., INF/OF), Tommy Specht (soph., P/OF), Aaron Savary (soph., P/INF).
Other returning letterwinners — Garrett Kadolph (soph., P/1B).
Promising newcomers — Derek Tauber (jr., P/INF), Landon Stoll (jr., P/UT), Sam Besler (jr., C/P), Sam Timp (jr., P/OF), Jared Krow (jr., P), Luke Heying (jr., P/UT).
Outlook — The Golden Eagles return four players who earned all-conference and all-district honors last season. Schmitz batted .308 and compiled a 1.73 ERA in 24 innings, Walter hit .386 and posted a 2.28 ERA in 58 innings, Brosius batted .291 and University of Illinois recruit Specht batted .345 during their honor seasons. Among the returners is Ellsworth Community College recruit Jaeger, who had a 4.23 ERA in 43 innings; Cutsforth, a DMACC commit who hit .283; and Savary, who batted .310 and posted a 2.20 ERA in 47 innings. Wahlert returns 90 percent of its innings pitched from a year ago. A key will be scoring runs consistently and developing chemistry after the long layoff.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Casey Bryant (21st season, 506-282 overall)
Last year — 32-10 overall, 23-7 MVC, Class 4A state quarterfinalists
Season opener — Monday vs. Wahlert
Returning starters — Calvin Harris (sr., P/C), Casey Perrenoud (sr., P/3B), Sawyer Nauman (jr., 3B/1B), Payton Quagliano (sr., LF), Ben Bryant (sr., 2B/SS/CF).
Other returning letterwinners — Will Burds (sr., OF), Carter Kluesner (sr., OF).
Promising newcomers — Cameron Kluesner (sr., OF), Ben Hogan (sr., INF/P), Mike Kraft (sr., INF), Garrett Baumhover (jr., INF), Jayden Siegert (jr., P/OF), Collin Reuter (jr., P/OF), Tyler Wiedenbacher (jr., P/INF), Bryn Vantiger (soph., C/DH), Ryker Stadenmaier (soph., P/INF), Nick Bryant (soph., P/INF), Tucker Nauman (soph., P/INF), Jack Clemens (soph., OF/DH), Mike Bries (soph., 1B/DH).
Outlook — Harris, the two-time Gatorade Iowa Player of the Year and all-state Super Team selection, returns for his fifth season of varsity ball after hitting .408 with 40 RBIs and 46 walks and going 3-1 with a 1.07 ERA a year ago. The University of Mississippi recruit is expected to play the full high school season, rather than enrolling for a summer term at Ole Miss. The Bobcats also return Perrenoud, a first-team all-district pitcher who went 8-1 with a 0.88 ERA last season. Quagliano batted .319 a year ago, and Bryant and Nauman expect big bounce-back years after battling injuries a year ago.