Dubuque Hempstead’s Logan Runde (left) and Zach Sabers celebrate at home plate during a game against Dubuque Senior last season at Core Field. Dubuque programs expect to be in the hunt for Mississippi Valley Conference titles this summer.

The four Dubuque County schools in the Mississippi Valley Conference all figure to have a say in the divisional baseball races during a season truncated by the coronavirus.

Western Dubuque will be looking for a third straight state tournament berth, Hempstead boasts its most explosive offense in a decade, and Senior and Wahlert also return veteran-laden clubs with designs on upper division finishes.

Here is a capsule look at how area schools look heading into this week’s openers:

DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD

Coach — Jeff Rapp (10th season)

Last year — 23-16 overall, 17-13 MVC

Season opener — Tuesday at Dubuque Senior

Returning starters — Andrue Henry (sr., 1B/P), Logan Runde (jr., P/OF), Zach Sabers (jr., C/3B/P), Devin Eudaley (sr., OF/P), George Sherlock (soph., C), Max Pins (sr., 2B/P), Michael Garrett (jr., OF).

Other returning letterwinners — Kellen Strohmeyer (soph., SS), Douglans Saunders (sr., OF), Nick Smith (sr., INF).

Promising newcomers — Brock Booth (soph., OF/P), Lane Wels (soph., OF/P), Trey Schaber (jr., 3B/C).

Outlook — The Mustangs return a solid nucleus that has the potential to produce their best offensive numbers in a decade. Leading the way is Kirkwood Community College recruit Henry, a third-team all-state and first-team all-MVC pick who batted .388 with 46 RBIs last summer. Sabers also earned first-team all-MVC after hitting .402 with 29 RBIs, while Eudaley garnered second-team MVC honors after hitting .311 with 29 RBIs. Runde, an Iowa Western Community College commit, hit .345 with 33 RBIs, Pins hit .341 and Garrett hit .320. Runde went 4-4 with a 3.22 ERA in 45 innings, and Eudaley went 4-2 with a 2.60 ERA in 43 innings.

DUBUQUE SENIOR

Coach — Andrew Reese (3rd season, 33-45-1 overall)

Last year — 19-20 overall, 14-16 MVC

Season opener — Tuesday vs. Hempstead

Returning starters — Johnny Blake (sr., P/INF), Tommy Casey (sr., INF), Luke Kuennen (sr., P/INF), Matthew Hirsch (sr., P/OF), Brock Medinger (sr., OF), Ben Hefel (jr., P/INF), Cole Smith (jr., P/INF).

Other returning letterwinners — Andrew Basten (sr., P), Kameron Rector (sr., P/1B/3B), Kolton Rector (st., P/1B), Brady Schiesel (sr., P).

Promising newcomers — Jaden Bechen (jr., UT), A.J. Bradley (jr., OF), Gavin Guns (jr., P/INF), Ben Gourley (jr., INF), Isaac Gukeisen (jr., INF), Colin Herber (jr., INF), Spencer Kloser (jr., OF), Tyler Kirk (jr., OF), Alex Reavell (jr., UT), Mitch Weber (jr., P/OF), Drew Zillig (jr., P/OF).

Outlook — The Rams return a solid nucleus of hard-working letterwinners and will combine them with a talented group of juniors. Blake earned second-team all-MVC honors after hitting .311 with 20 doubles and 27 RBIs. Smith also earned second-team honors with a .343 average and 15 RBIs. And Casey collected honorable mention accolades with a .276 average and 26 RBIs. Hirsch has the next-highest batting average among regulars at .282. Blake, a Clarke University commit, led the staff in innings at 49 while posting a 2.40 ERA, while Smith posted a 3.90 ERA in 32 innings. Kuennen and Schiesl both threw more than 20 innings as juniors.

DUBUQUE WAHLERT

Coach — Kory Tuescher (8th season, 171-150 overall)

Last year — 18-22 overall

Season opener — Monday at Western Dubuque

Returning starters — Matthew Schmitz (sr., P/INF), Charlie Jaeger (sr., P/INF), Bennett Cutsforth (sr., OF), Will Hoffmann (sr., C), Jared Walter (jr., P/UT), Jake Brosius (jr., INF/OF), Tommy Specht (soph., P/OF), Aaron Savary (soph., P/INF).

Other returning letterwinners — Garrett Kadolph (soph., P/1B).

Promising newcomers — Derek Tauber (jr., P/INF), Landon Stoll (jr., P/UT), Sam Besler (jr., C/P), Sam Timp (jr., P/OF), Jared Krow (jr., P), Luke Heying (jr., P/UT).

Outlook — The Golden Eagles return four players who earned all-conference and all-district honors last season. Schmitz batted .308 and compiled a 1.73 ERA in 24 innings, Walter hit .386 and posted a 2.28 ERA in 58 innings, Brosius batted .291 and University of Illinois recruit Specht batted .345 during their honor seasons. Among the returners is Ellsworth Community College recruit Jaeger, who had a 4.23 ERA in 43 innings; Cutsforth, a DMACC commit who hit .283; and Savary, who batted .310 and posted a 2.20 ERA in 47 innings. Wahlert returns 90 percent of its innings pitched from a year ago. A key will be scoring runs consistently and developing chemistry after the long layoff.

WESTERN DUBUQUE

Coach — Casey Bryant (21st season, 506-282 overall)

Last year — 32-10 overall, 23-7 MVC, Class 4A state quarterfinalists

Season opener — Monday vs. Wahlert

Returning starters — Calvin Harris (sr., P/C), Casey Perrenoud (sr., P/3B), Sawyer Nauman (jr., 3B/1B), Payton Quagliano (sr., LF), Ben Bryant (sr., 2B/SS/CF).

Other returning letterwinners — Will Burds (sr., OF), Carter Kluesner (sr., OF).

Promising newcomers — Cameron Kluesner (sr., OF), Ben Hogan (sr., INF/P), Mike Kraft (sr., INF), Garrett Baumhover (jr., INF), Jayden Siegert (jr., P/OF), Collin Reuter (jr., P/OF), Tyler Wiedenbacher (jr., P/INF), Bryn Vantiger (soph., C/DH), Ryker Stadenmaier (soph., P/INF), Nick Bryant (soph., P/INF), Tucker Nauman (soph., P/INF), Jack Clemens (soph., OF/DH), Mike Bries (soph., 1B/DH).

Outlook — Harris, the two-time Gatorade Iowa Player of the Year and all-state Super Team selection, returns for his fifth season of varsity ball after hitting .408 with 40 RBIs and 46 walks and going 3-1 with a 1.07 ERA a year ago. The University of Mississippi recruit is expected to play the full high school season, rather than enrolling for a summer term at Ole Miss. The Bobcats also return Perrenoud, a first-team all-district pitcher who went 8-1 with a 0.88 ERA last season. Quagliano batted .319 a year ago, and Bryant and Nauman expect big bounce-back years after battling injuries a year ago.

