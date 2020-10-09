A tough test right before the postseason was exactly what Dubuque Wahlert needed.
Now, the Golden Eagles need to go to work getting better.
Part-time quarterback Logan Ehrecke ran for a pair of first-half touchdowns and Iowa Class 3A No. 6-ranked Davenport Assumption claimed the outright 3A District 4 championship with a 38-0 victory over Dubuque Wahlert on Friday night at the Rock Bowl.
The Golden Eagles (4-2, 3-1) missed out on a chance to secure the outright district championship, but still recorded their best regular-season winning percentage in more than a decade. Wahlert had not finished the regular season better than 5-4 since at least 2007 and possibly longer.
“One of our pillars is just our direction and we want a championship program at Wahlert,” second-year coach Jamie Marshall said. “It speaks to the buy-in from the players. Since I’ve gotten here it’s been tremendous and the senior class have really been spear-heading the whole thing. Without them, and the buy-in from the parents as well, we wouldn’t be where we are today. So it’s certainly a community and it does mean something, because we want to be a respectable program.”
But if the Eagles were going to lose, better it be this week than next week, when the postseason begins. Wahlert will learn its playoff path when the Iowa High School Athletic Association releases the pairings at noon today.
“That’s a really good team we played out there,” Eagles linebacker Danny Steele said. “We’ll just figure out who we play tomorrow afternoon and get back to work.”
Ehrecke, the Knights’ running quarterback, shared time at the position with Ayden Weiman, who completed 8 of 12 passes for 92 yards and a touchdown. Ehrecke ran for 44 yards and the two scores, and also completed his only pass attempt for 22 yards.
Wahlert struggled to move the ball throughout the first half, finishing with just 46 yards of offense, all on the ground, over the first 24 minutes. The Eagles didn’t fare much better in the second half, finishing with just 78 yards from scrimmage.
“I don’t want to say it was a good experience, but it was a learning experience for us,” Marshall said. “It was good that we played in a big game where it meant a lot, just like it’s going to be next week when we get into the playoffs. And that’s what I told the guys tonight, was this was a big game. This was the first big game that they’ve played in where it meant a lot to the winner.
“I thought everybody was tight, and we played like it. So, it was a learning experience. I think we were ready to play. I think we were prepared, the guys practiced hard all week. We’re going to learn from this moment and we’ll be ready to go next week.”
A Charlie Fair interception on the Eagles’ first possession was converted into Ehrecke’s first score, a 15-yard scamper on third down midway through the opening period. Gabe Anstoetter’s lost fumble later in the quarter was converted into a 21-yard field goal by Assumption’s Jacob Daniel.
A 39-yard punt return by Assumption’s Joe Manternach helped set up Ehrecke’s 2-yard touchdown run with 2:20 left in the half.
The Eagles ran just 19 plays in the first half and averaged only 2.4 yards per snap.
Bryce Rudiger replaced Fair at quarterback in the second half, but his third pass was intercepted and returned 36 yards to the Wahlert 19. John Argo ran in for a 24-0 lead on the next play.
Manternach intercepted Rudiger and returned it to the Wahlert 10. Weiman and Argo hooked up for a 10-yard touchdown pass three plays later for a 31-0 advantage.
Ehrecke fumbled and Owen Hamel recovered for Assumption, running 19 yards for a touchdown and a 38-0 lead that triggered the running clock.
Anstoetter led the Eagles with 24 rushing yards on 11 carries. Rudiger completed 2 of 7 passes for 28 yards with two interceptions. Fair was 1 of 6 for 0 yards with one pick.
“We’re still figuring it out, but we’re going to be a tough out in the playoffs,” Steele said.