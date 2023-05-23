Beckman Catholic will play for a return trip to the state tournament on Wednesday.
And its biggest soccer rival stands in the way.
Beckman beat Clinton Prince of Peace, 3-0, in an Iowa Class 1A substate semifinal on Monday in Dyersville, Iowa.
The Trailblazers improved to 11-6 and will play at Iowa City Regina (16-4) in Wednesday’s substate final. Regina defeated Beckman, 1-0, on April 29.
Dubuque Senior 3, Bettendorf 2 (OT) – At Bettendorf, Iowa: The Rams rallied from two goals down to win the Iowa Class 4A Substate 5 game. Senior forced extra time by scoring with less than 10 seconds remaining in regulation time.
Cedar Rapids Prairie 1, Dubuque Hempstead 0 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Hawks clipped the Mustangs in their Class 4A substate semifinal. Hempstead ended a resurgent season 8-9 overall.
Marion 9, Western Dubuque 0 — At Marion, Iowa: The Wolves routed the Bobcats in a Class 3A substate semifinal. Western Dubuque ended the season 4-14 overall.
Decorah 3, Dubuque Wahlert 1 — At Decorah, Iowa: The Vikings ousted the Golden Eagles (4-15) in their Class 2A substate semifinal.
Hudson 3, Bellevue Marquette 0 — At Denver, Iowa: The Mohawks saw their five-match winning streak come to an end and finished the season 7-3 after losing to Hudson in a Class 1A substate semifinal.
PREP BASEBALL
Pleasant Valley 8-8, Western Dubuque 7-7 – At Farley, Iowa: Jake Goodman, Caleb Klein and Colton McIlrath had two hits apiece, and McIlrath drove in three runs, but the Bobcats suffered their first loss of the season in the opener. In the nightcap, Klein and Bradyn Delaney had two hits each and Klein tripled and drove in two runs. The Bobcats fell to 5-2.
Cascade 11, Solon 6 – At Cascade, Iowa: The Cougars scored four runs in the bottom of the first and four more in the second to take command of the non-conference game.
Edgewood-Colesburg 7, Maquoketa Valley 2 – At Edgewood, Iowa: The Vikings won their home opener in Tri-Rivers Conference play.
Cuba City 9, River Valley 1 — At Spring Green, Wis.: Breyden Johll went 3-for-4, and Riley Rosenkrantz, Max Lucey and Talan VanMatta added two hits apiece as the Cubans routed the Blackhawks in a tuneup for the postseason.