Dubuque Senior’s defense forced one final punt and the cooler was dumped.
Water, thankfully not Gatorade, showered down on Rams coach D.J. Moore as he celebrated his first victory as head coach.
“Thank God it was water so I’m not that sticky,” Moore said moments after Senior rolled to a 42-13 victory over city rival Hempstead on Friday night at Dalzell Field.
It was Moore’s debut as the Rams coach after taking over for Dale Ploessl.
“I can’t put it into words,” Moore said. “It felt amazing, because I know what it meant. I know what it symbolizes, so it felt amazing. Probably the best shower I’ve ever had.”
Senior turned the game in its favor by running the ball effectively while shutting down Hempstead’s efforts to get any momentum established.
The Rams ran for nearly 300 yards as a team and held the Mustangs to just 39.
“Defensively, that’s huge,” Moore said. “We want to control the line of scrimmage and stopping them from being able to run the ball successfully, so we controlled the game.”
Potts flashes for Mustangs — Justin Potts got behind the defense and made Senior pay in the first half, catching a pass from Joe Helminiak in stride and streaking downfield for a 78-yard touchdown.
“It was pretty awesome. We think he can be a big player for us in the passing game,” Mustangs coach Jeff Hoerner said. “It was good to see him get his first touchdown. His first varsity touchdown, get some exposure there. We thought maybe we would be able to do a little bit more of that and we just didn’t.”
Eagles benefit from big-play Brosius — Dubuque Wahlert’s Ryan Brosius’ 46-yard punt return TD in the third quarter of a 31-14 victory over West Delaware was spectacular.
He made two side-step moves causing a pair of West Delaware defenders to grab air. After a couple more steps, he pulled out a “Madden-like” spin move to his left, causing another tackler to whiff before Brosius, a state-championship sprinter, turned on the jets down the left sideline to the end zone.
“I felt fast on the field, our whole team is fast,” he said.
Wahlert defense, special teams shine — J.P. Weber, Wahlert’s kicker, drilled four extra-points and a 31-yard field goal. His long, lofty kickoffs had to be handled by returners near the goal line. Wahlert punter Zach Callahan shined, pinning the Hawks inside their 10-yard line twice.
Seamus Crahan’s two second-half interceptions thwarted West Delaware drives. The second pick took the ball out of the Hawks’ hands for good in the fourth quarter. Owen Wallace and Jerren Gille had one interception each for the Eagles. Wallace’s pick set up Wahlert’s go-ahead TD in the second quarter. Gille’s grab stopped a drive at midfield in the third quarter.
Menster runs wild — Jack Menster, Cascade’s senior all-state running back, who rushed for 1,041 yards and 18 touchdowns a year ago, picked up right where he left off.
Menster scampered loose for scoring plays of 68 and 39 yards and ran for a total of 160 yards on just 14 carries in Cascade’s season-opening 21-13 victory over Monticello.
Junior quarterback Will Hosch threw for 125 yards on 11 attempts in his first varsity start. Hosch also began a string of 21 straight first-half points with his 45-yard interception return early in the second quarter.
WarCats get rolling — It doesn’t matter who is running the football for Southwestern/East Dubuque, the results stay the same.
Brody Culbertson served as the WarCats’ leading rusher in Week 2, churning out 146 yards, including a 94-yard burst, on 13 carries.
Bradey Huseman, who led the Southwestern/East Dubuque rushing attack last week, added 105 yards and a touchdown on six carries for his second consecutive 100-yard game. Evan Mead added 70 yards as the WarCats (2-0) ran for 375 yards as a team, the second straight week with more than 300 yards on the ground.
All-purpose Eaton — Galena couldn’t find much running room in its 31-12 loss at Fulton, but Sam Eaton found plenty on defense and special teams.
Bottled up for just 27 rushing yards on 11 carries, Eaton returned a fumble 71 yards for a touchdown and then added a 95-yard kickoff return later in the fourth quarter for the Pirates.
