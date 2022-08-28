08262022-seniorhempsteadfootball15-sg
Buy Now

Dubuque Senior’s Ty Schaber evades a tackle by Dubuque Hempstead’s Andrew Helle (6) during Friday’s season opener at Dalzell Field. Senior outgained Hempstead on the ground, 290-39, in a 42-13 victory.

 Stephen Gassman/Telegraph Herald

Dubuque Senior’s defense forced one final punt and the cooler was dumped.

Water, thankfully not Gatorade, showered down on Rams coach D.J. Moore as he celebrated his first victory as head coach.

TH staff writers Danny Miller and

Matt Johnson contributed

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.