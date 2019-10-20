Jeff Friedman certainly didn’t feel alone for the better part of Friday and the early morning of Saturday.
The Dubuque native needed roughly 10½ hours to win the 100 kilometer discipline in the second annual Mines of Spain 100. The event features both 100-mile and 100-kilometer races that start and finish in Louis Murphy Park, with the bulk of the route in the Mines of Spain State Recreation Area.
The race features about 20-mile-long loops comprised of a wide variety of terrain that challenge and inspire runners with its eclectic mixture of steep technical single track, wide rolling dirt and prairie double track with a multitude of other fun and scenic sections mixed in. The course is designed to be equally suitable for first timers or veterans of long-distance running events.
“(Event coordinator) Josh (Sun) and all the volunteers do a great job with the race,” Friedman said Saturday afternoon. “The first two loops were pretty smooth sailing. And having (Dubuque runner) Adam Ohnesorge pacing me the final 20 miles was a giant boost late in the race.”
Ross Salinas, of Iowa City, placed second in the men’s 100K event, while Mike Van Hulle, of Davenport, Iowa, took third.
In the women’s 100K, Kelsey Barale, of Oakland, Calif., finished first. Emily Roe, of Randolph, Kan., took second ahead of Cassy Bishell, of Mineral Point, Wis.
“What a great race,” Bishell said. “There were ideal conditions on a beautiful course, and I’m very thankful to be a part of such a fun event.
The running community is always an inspiring group to be around, and this race brought all the best parts. The runners were encouraging, aid stations were super fast and uplifting, and it was a course that was full of challenges. I was so inspired by the two women ahead of me and all the 100 miler runners. It was humbling to witness.”
Results from the 100-mile race were not available.