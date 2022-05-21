The Iowa prep softball season opens Monday with Dubuque area teams holding high aspirations.
Western Dubuque is looking to defend its first-ever state softball championship, while Dubuque Hempstead and Dubuque Senior are looking to take the next step to get back to the state tournament and Dubuque Wahlert is building back into a competitive program.
Here is a capsule look at area teams competing in the Mississippi Valley Conference:
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Danielle Krug (1st season)
Last year — 22-14 overall, 18-10 MVC
Returning starters — Carleigh Hodgson (Sr., 2B); Lydia Ettema (Jr., P/3B); Peyton Paulsen (Jr., P); Mady Pint (Fr., SS); Chandler Houselog (Soph., C/INF); Jadyn Glab (Jr., C)
Other returning veterans — Lauren Hefel (Soph., 1B); Tara Jokiel (Jr., OF); Chloey Vogt (Soph., UTIL); Luci Weber (Fr., C/1B); Libby Leach (Jr., OF); Kenzie Tomkins (Soph., P)
Promising newcomers — Mallory Tomkins (8th, UTIL); Maggie Tharp (8th, UTIL); Lindsey Freiburger (Fr., 3B); Memphis Gibson (8th, P/1B)
Outlook — The Mustangs have hopes of returning to the state softball tournament for just the second time in program history and feel they have a roster with enough firepower to get there. Hempstead also will have plenty of versatility, with several players capable of playing multiple positions. The Mustangs will also benefit from the return of Glab, a University of Washington commit who started as an eighth-grader. Ettema and Pint were the team’s top run producers last year, with Ettema hitting .478 with four home runs, 16 doubles, 26 runs and 34 RBIs. Pint hit .342 as an eighth-grader, scoring 31 runs and driving in 29 while leading the team in triples (5) and home runs (5). Paulsen posted an 11-9 record with a 1.91 ERA. Ettema was 6-0 with a 2.94 ERA.
DUBUQUE SENIOR
Coach — Kevin Steines (5th season)
Last year — 15-26 overall, 10-20 MVC
Returning starters — Meredith Gatto (Jr., P); Sam McDonald (Jr., C); Lacey King (Soph., 1B); Sophie Link (Soph., SS); Aubree Steines (Jr., OF/1B); Josie Potts (Jr., OF/2B); Aliyah Johnson (Sr., OF/DP); Brylee Gaherty (Sr., OF)
Other returning veterans — Sydney Schultz (Sr., 1B/DP)
Promising newcomers — Mya Wedewer (Jr., 3B); Addie Schwager (Soph., P/SS); Brooke Sullivan (Soph., 2B/SS); Brenna Borland (Fr., 3B/C); Jolee Strohmeyer (8th, P/UTIL)
Outlook — The Rams return a strong class from last year that is still fairly young with only three seniors on the roster. Senior figures to get a boost from the return of Johnson, who missed all of last season with injury after hitting .382 as a sophomore. Returning experience and versatility will be key strengths for the Rams this season, but they will need to develop a second pitcher after graduating Emma Clancy. Gatto posted an 8-11 record with a 3.44 ERA over 118 innings as the Rams’ Game 2 starting pitcher last year. Link hit .400 and led the team in hits (54), runs (36), walks (13) and stolen bases (15). McDonald hit .336 with a team-high three homers while leading the team in RBIs (24) and extra-base hits (15). Aubree Steines drove in 20 runs.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Coach — Tyler Lang (1st season)
Last year — 2-30 overall, 2-28 MVC
Returning starters — Izzy Pfeiffer (Sr., 3B/C); Alex Glatt (Jr., P/1B); Myla Breithaupt (Fr., SS); Anna Roling (Fr., P/1B/OF); Kayla Wuebker (Fr., OF); Lexi Zeal (Fr., 2B)
Other returning veterans — Lauren McClimon (Fr., OF); Julia Busch (Soph., UTIL); Bailey Welu (Jr., C/OF); Tierani Teslow (Jr., P/1B)
Promising newcomers — Addison Klein (8th, 3B); Julia Roth (8th, SS/P); Ruth Tauber (8th, OF/1B); Sadie Schultz (8th, 2B/OF); Charli Kieffer (8th, OF); Maggie Coutchie (8th, INF); Kylie Sieverding (8th, SS/OF)
Outlook — The Golden Eagles are in a much different place entering this season than they were a year ago, when Pfeiffer was the team’s only returning starter on a 17-player roster that had 11 eighth-graders. A lot of those youngsters gained valuable experience last season despite a tough season. Wahlert is in a better spot with numbers in the program and Lang says the team is talented and has great leadership from its upperclassmen, but is still fairly inexperienced. Zeal led the team with 10 RBIs last year. Pfeiffer hit a team-best .324 and Roling batted .322, but the Eagles hit just .210 as a team. If Wahlert can pick it up on offense and limit opposing offense, this could be a season to announce that the Eagles are back.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Rex Massey (2nd season)
Last year — 35-7 overall, 24-6 MVC
Returning starters — Maddie Harris (Sr., C); Meredith Hoerner (Sr., P); Audrey Biermann (Sr., OF); Maddie Heiderscheit (Sr., 3B); Brynn Walters (Soph., OF); Hailey Wulfekuhle (Soph., OF)
Promising newcomer — Kiya Steger (Soph., INF)
Outlook — The Bobcats won the program’s first state championship last season, but it will be a slightly different cast trying to repeat this season. Gone are ace pitcher Sydney Kennedy, speedy center fielder Sara Horsfield and consistent contributors Abigail Kluesner, Meg Besler and Hallie Wilgenbusch. The success of this year’s team will depend on newcomers filling in key roles around the veterans, particularly on offense — where the Bobcats lost 75% of their run production to graduation. WD’s pitching rotation is far from bare, though. Hoerner pitched like an ace herself last year, posting a 16-2 record with a 2.32 ERA over 108 2/3 innings. She struck out 140 against just 40 walks and 85 hits. Harris is the top returning hitter after batting .414 with 41 RBIs last year. Speed can be a factor with Walters and Biermann, who both hit better than .350. Biermann stole 23 bases and Walters swiped 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.