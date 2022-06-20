Christian Prull had a little extra zip on the fastball Monday.
And on a night when Dubuque Senior was threatening to score in nearly every inning, Prull relied on the clutch strikeout to slam the door.
“That third inning, I’ll be honest, I felt pretty good,” Prull said. “Sometimes, you don’t feel like you have your best, and some days you do have your best. Today was one of those days where I had my best out there.
Prull tossed 2 2/3 innings of hitless relief in support of winning pitcher Ryan Brosius on Monday night, and Bryce Rudiger delivered the game-winning double in the second inning as Dubuque Wahlert bested Dubuque Senior, 6-2, in the first game of a home-and-home series at Senior High School.
The teams will conclude the series tonight at 7 p.m. at Petrakis Park.
The Rams (5-19) placed runners in scoring position in five of the seven innings, but could only capitalize one time with two runs in the top of the first.
Brosius and Prull were at their best when the pressure was at its highest.
“Being a reliever, I come in a lot when someone is in a tough position,” said Prull, who compiled eight strikeouts over his 2 2/3 innings. “It’s just knowing that you can’t back down, you have to give your best always and can’t be messing around out there.”
The Rams’ Mason Kunkel delivered a two-run single to give the home team an early two-run lead in the bottom of the first, but it was short-lived as the Golden Eagles wasted no time responding.
Carson Cummer and Patrick Fitzgerald opened the second with walks before Rudiger belted a two-RBI double for a 3-2 lead on what proved to be the game-winning knock. Brosius and Aaron Savary added run-scoring singles to make it 5-2 after two innings.
“It was a pretty big momentum shift in the game,” Rudiger said. “I think it really got us going, got everyone up, and got the energy up.”
And Rudiger knows once his team seizes control, it’s typically a good sign.
“I feel like we do that a lot,” Rudiger said. “We get up and we stay up and I feel like we’re really good at that. That will help us a lot later in the season, too.”
Ben Freed’s triple in the fifth scored Savary, who led off with a single, to give Wahlert (18-6) a 6-2 advantage.
“The biggest thing today, which has kind of been our M.O. lately, is our two-out hitting,” Wahlert coach Kory Tuescher said. “In the second (inning), all four of our runs came with two outs on a big hit from our nine-hitter. That’s been a big part of what we’re trying to do — being able to hit the ball one through nine without any weak spots in our lineup.
“That was encouraging to see Bryce get that big double there and then we kind of carried on and got four runs that inning when we were down one.”
Senior’s offense came out swinging in the first with four base hits, but was limited to just one single the rest of the game. Still, through walks and hit batsmen, the Rams had opportunities.
“We’re looking for the timely hit,” Senior coach Andrew Reese said. “We talked about it after the game. We’re just looking for someone to come up in those situations and come up with the momentum-swinging type of hit. Until that happens, you’re gonna struggle because you are riding the roller coaster and gonna see more dips than hills, and that’s just what we’re waiting on.”
