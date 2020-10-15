Dubuque Senior will host an Iowa Class 4A co-ed cross country state qualifying meet next Thursday that includes rivals Dubuque Hempstead and Western Dubuque.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Clinton, Iowa City High, Iowa City West, Linn-Mar and Muscatine will round out the nine-team event that determines qualifiers for the following weekend’s state meet in Fort Dodge. The meet will take place at the Dubuque Soccer Complex, the site of today’s Mississippi Valley Conference divisional meet.
There are five qualifying meets in the top three classes and eight in Class 1A.
Dubuque Wahlert, Maquoketa and West Delaware will run in the Class 3A qualifier at Monticello. The field also includes Davenport Assumption, De Witt Central, Clear Creek-Amana, Monticello, Mount Pleasant, Solon, Washington, West Burlington/Notre Dame and Cedar Rapids Xavier.
Dyersville Beckman will compete in the Class 2A qualifier at Jesup. The meet also includes Anamosa, Waterloo Columbus, Cresco Crestwood, Jesup, New Hampton, North Fayette Valley, Northeast Goose Lake, Oelwein, Osage, Starmont, Tipton, LaPorte City Union and Waukon.
Cascade will host a Class 1A qualifier that includes Bellevue and Bellevue Marquette. Belle Plaine, Brooklyn BGM, Calamus-Wheatland, Durant, Easton Valley, English Valleys, Highland Riverside, HLV Victor, Hudson, Iowa Valley, Newton Christian Academy, Lone Tree, Wyoming Midland, North Cedar, Clinton Prince of Peace and Rivermont Collegiate round out the field.
Clayton Ridge will host another Class 1A qualifier that includes East Buchanan and Maquoketa Valley. The field also includes Alburnett, Central Elkader, Gilbertville Don Bosco, Dunkerton, East Buchanan, Janesville, Lansing Kee, MFL/Mar-Mac, North Linn, Postville, South Winneshiek, Sumner-Fredericksburg and Tripoli.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Loras to host nationals — Loras College has been selected to host the NCAA Division III men’s volleyball national championship in 2024. The event will take place Apr. 26-27, 20204 at the Athletic and Wellness Center.
It marks the third national championship hosted by Loras in school history. The Duhawks hosted the NCAA Division III wrestling championships in 2004 and 2007 at Five Flags Center.
Loras had earned the 2020 bid and were weeks away from welcoming the final four teams to the Key City when the NCAA canceled all spring championships out of health and safety concerns for the student-athletes, event staff and spectators.